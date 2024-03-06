The flair of WWE is a big part of why it’s so successful. From event to event, superstars will change how they look, constantly changing their sometimes iconic looks. If you want to get wacky with things, you’ll want to change your character appearance in WWE 2K24. Here’s how to do just that.

Recommended Videos

Changing Superstar Appearance & Outfits in WWE 2K24

From WWE 2K24’s main menu, press R1 to cycle to the Creations tab, which is where you’ll find all of the superstars in the game.

After selecting the Superstar option, you’ll be able to change the appearance of any existing character, create a custom one, or edit one you’ve made previously.

Now, choose the superstar you want to edit and you’ll be able to pick between changing their attire, their personal info, stats, and menu screen pose.

There are two slots you can save your creations into, each including the pair of ring attire and entrance attire. Just select the slot you want to save them in and pick ‘edit attire’ to change their in-game appearance.

Image Source: 2K via Twinfinite

From that part of the menu, you can change their hair dye color, face paint design and color, clothing, persona, and the color of parts of their outfit.

You can then choose which attire you want to change, selecting from all the options you’ve unlocked. There’ll be things like helmet that look like dogs, and other stupid stuff that’ll certainly make sure you stand out in the ring.

Image Source: 2K via Twinfinite

Be sure to equip the right appearance save slot before you head back to the action, so that you look just as you hoped when the walk out music begins.

That’s all there is to know about how to change character appearance in WWE 2K24. It’s quite simple, even if you have to cycle through a bunch of menus to do it. For more, check out our guides on how to throw weapons and how to complete the game’s first showcase event.