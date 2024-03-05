How to Complete All The Dragon’s Roar Showcase Objectives in WWE 2K24

This year, WWE 2K celebrates 40 Years of WrestleMania with its Showcase of the Immortals, where players go back in time to relive more classic WrestleMania moments. Up first, “Macho Man” versus Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Here’s how to complete The Dragon’s Roar Showcase objectives in WWE 2K24.

What Is Showcase Mode?

When executed well, there are few things more satisfying than a good nostalgia trip. That is, when it comes to the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, at least. Last year, John Cena was front and center in WWE 2K23.

This time around, the typically superstar-specific format is out the window as WWE 2K24 tackles WrestleMania once more. We’d have to go back to WWE 2K14 to find the last time The Show of Shows was the focus, with the team then celebrating 30 Years of WrestleMania.

Fast forward a decade, and there are various new matches to enjoy, as well as even more bonus items to unlock.

How to Complete The Dragon’s Roar (WrestleMania 3)

Ricky Steamboat. Randy Savage. The Intercontinental Championship.

Throughout the match, players will be prompted with objectives. Every so often, a completed objective will lead to a cutscene showing real-life footage of the match. You must complete every objective as written to unlock all bonus content, not to mention future matches.

Objectives

Dodge, Reverse, Block, or Break 3 of Macho Man’s attacks. PlayStation: RI/Triangle/ HOLD Triangle/Guess Button to match Opponent’s Attack. Xbox: RB/Y/ HOLD Y/Guess Button to match Opponent’s Attack.

Taunt Macho Man while you’re both in the ring or on the apron! PlayStation: Directional Pad Up, Left, or Right. Xbox: Directional Pad Up, Left, or Right.

A quick-striking Light Combo will keep you in control! PlayStation: End Combo with Square. Xbox: End Combo with X.

Get Macho Man trapped in the southeast corner (bottom-right) facing you and hit him with a huge Heavy Attack! PlayStation: O + Left Toggle towards the corner, then X. Xbox: B + Left Toggle towards the corner, then A.

and hit him with a huge Heavy Attack! Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage. Fill up the Damage Meter.

Now switch up the pace with a Heavy Combo to knock him back! PlayStation: End Combo with X. Xbox: End Combo with A.

Buy yourself a little time for a breather by sending Macho Man to the floor with a Strong Irish Whip! PlayStation: HOLD O + Left Toggle towards ropes. Xbox: HOLD B + Left Toggle towards ropes.

Now hit him with a Light Combo in the middle of the ring! PlayStation: End Combo with Square. Xbox: End Combo with X.

Really make him regret his actions and get any of his limbs to Major (Red) Damage!

You’re The Dragon, right? Then fly at Macho Man with any dive off the top rope! PlayStation: HOLD L2 towards the corner, then Square or X while standing on the top rope. Xbox: HOLD LT towards the corner, then X or A while standing on the top rope.

Once you’ve got Savage down, connect with 3 big Grounded Attacks! PlayStation: X near a downed opponent. Xbox: A near a downed opponent. Note: Try to vary up the attacks, as they are then less likely to be reversed.

He can’t hit the elbow if he can’t climb… Take out Macho Man’s leg with a Single Leg Boston Crab! PlayStation: R2 + O at Opponent’s Feet. Xbox: RT + B at Opponent’s Feet.

Macho Man is in trouble! A Grab Combo will have him right where you want him! PlayStation: End Combo with O. Xbox: End Combo with B.

Send Savage into the southwest corner (bottom-left) with an Irish Whip! PlayStation: O + Left Toggle towards the corner. Xbox: B + Left Toggle towards the corner.



After the final objective, a cutscene/cinematic will play and the match will conclude. But that’s not all, as players quickly learn they’ve unlocked four new rewards.

The Dragon’s Roar Showcase Rewards

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Miss Elizabeth

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

George “The Animal” Steele

While Showcase objectives may seem straightforward, WWE 2K24 added instructions on how to perform each task on-screen during the match. This wasn’t always the case, but it means that players no longer have to pause the game to figure out how to complete each objective.

However, it’d be foolish to let the fun end there. Be sure to play through all Showcase matches to unlock everything, as well as enjoy some classic WrestleMania moments. But for now, this is how to complete The Dragon’s Roar Showcase objectives in WWE 2K24.