Never give up. You’re going to have to familiarize yourself with those three words if you hope to get past John Cena in WWE’s latest 2K Showcase mode. So while you make your way through 14 iconic matches chronicling his career, it’s best to know what you’re getting into. That’s why we’re here to break down how to complete all John Cena 2K Showcase objectives in WWE 2K23.

All John Cena Showcase Objectives in WWE 2K23

Over the course of the entire “Never Give Up” Showcase in WWE 2K23, players will have to go toe-to-toe with Cena on 14 separate occasions. Of course, completing each of these matches enables you to unlock several bonus items scattered throughout the game, but winning these matches won’t be enough. In order to continue progressing through this showcase, each match will present a set of specific objectives.

Rob Van Dam — ECW One Night Stand, 2006

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage PlayStation: X/Square. Xbox: A/X.

Perform a Hammer Throw on John Cena PlayStation: Circle, then Hold Circle + Left Joystick. Xbox: B, then Hold B + Left Joystick.

Perform Two Heavy Combos (Pause Menu) PlayStation: Any combo with X. Xbox: Any combo with A.

(Pause Menu) Irish Whip (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to grab, Circle + Left Joystick in intended direction. Xbox: B to grab, B + Left Joystick in intended direction.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Diving Moonsault (Cena Must Be Out of the Ring) PlayStation: X from the top turnbuckle. Xbox: A from the top turnbuckle.

(Cena Must Be Out of the Ring) Corkscrew Leg Drop (Lean Cena on North or South Barricade) PlayStation: Circle. Xbox: B.

(Lean Cena on North or South Barricade) Hit John Cena with a Chair (Weapon) In the Ring PlayStation: L1. Xbox: Left Bumper.

Perform RVD’s Rolling Thunder Signature Move (Stored Move) PlayStation: R2 + Square. Xbox: RT + X.

(Stored Move) Perform a Heavy Grapple Attack (In Front of Opponent) PlayStation: Circle to grab + X. Xbox: B to grab + A.

(In Front of Opponent) Perform a Diving Attack (From the Top Rope) PlayStation: Square or X. Xbox: X or A.

(From the Top Rope) Hammer Throw (Again)

(Again) Perform One Light Combo (Pause Menu) PlayStation: Combo that only involves Square. Xbox: Combo that only involves X.

(Pause Menu) Grab and Set a Table in the Corner of the Ring While Cena is Down PlayStation: L1 to grab Table, X to lean when near corner. Xbox: Left Bumper to grab Table, A to lean when near corner.

Heavy Grapple Attack (Again)

Kurt Angle — SmackDown, 2002

Perform Two Light Grapples (Standing in Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle + Left Joystick (Directional) + Square. Xbox: B + Left Joystick (Directional) + X.

(Standing in Front of Cena) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Go for Ankle Lock Finisher (Standing at Cena’s feet w/ Stored Finisher) PlayStation: R2 + X. Xbox: RT + A.

(Standing at Cena’s feet w/ Stored Finisher) Perform a Heavy Combo (Pause Menu) PlayStation: Any combo with X. Xbox: Any combo with A.

(Pause Menu) Perform a Light Attack PlayStation: Square. Xbox: X.

Perform Kurt Angle’s Angle Slam Signature Move (Stored) PlayStation: R2 + Square. Xbox: RT + X.

(Stored) Dodge/Reverse Cena’s attacks Three Times PlayStation: Triangle. Xbox: Y

Perform Three German Suplexes on Cena (In-Ring) PlayStation: Circle to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.

(In-Ring) Perform One Light Combo (Pause Menu) PlayStation: Combo that only involves Square. Xbox: Combo that only involves X.

(Pause Menu)

The Undertaker — Vengeance, 2003

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage

Hammer Throw

Grab Cena outside of the ring (Cena Must Be Grounded) PlayStation: Circle. Xbox: B.

(Cena Must Be Grounded) Perform Apron Guillotine Drop (On Apron, Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: Circle to grab (When Cena is near the ropes). Xbox: B to grab (When Cena is near the ropes).

(On Apron, Cena In-Ring) Perform Two Body Blow and Uppercut Attacks (In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + X Xbox: Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + A

(In Front of Cena) Dodge/Block Cena’s Attacks Three times

Perform Undertaker’s Old School Signature Move (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform Undertaker’s Chokeslam Signature Move (Stored) PlayStation: R2 + Square (HOLD Square). Xbox: RT + X (HOLD X).

(Stored) Dodge/Reverse Cena’s attacks Three times

Perform a Submission Move (Standing in Front of Cena, or at Feet/Side/Head of Grounded Cena) PlayStation: R2 + Circle. Xbox: RT + B.

(Standing in Front of Cena, or at Feet/Side/Head of Grounded Cena) Break Cena’s Grapple/Combo Attack PlayStation: Square, X, or Circle depending on Cena’s attempt. Xbox: X, A, or B depending on Cena’s attempt.

Perform Front Heavy Corner Attack (Dazed Cena in Corner) PlayStation: X. Xbox: A.

(Dazed Cena in Corner) Perform Two Flip Clotheslines (Cena Standing) PlayStation: L2 + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), X. Xbox: LT + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), A.

(Cena Standing) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage

Perform Front Light Corner Attack (Dazed Cena in Corner) PlayStation: Square. Xbox: X.

(Dazed Cena in Corner)

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

The Undertaker — WrestleMania 34, 2018

Perform Five Front Light Corner Attacks (Dazed Cena in Corner)

(Dazed Cena in Corner) Perform a Flip Clothesline

Perform Undertaker’s Old School Move

Perform a Snake Eyes/Big Boot Combo (Dazed Cena in Corner) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Away from Cena) + X. Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Away from Cena) + A.

(Dazed Cena in Corner) Perform Running DDT (Standing Cena) PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), Circle. Xbox: LT (HOLD), + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), B.

(Standing Cena) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage

Perform Undertaker’s Chokeslam Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver Finisher (Stored)

(Stored) Pin Cena

Triple H — Night of Champions, 2008

Perform a Rebound Attack on Cena (Don’t Run) PlayStation: Irish Whip, then Square, X, or Circle. Xbox: Irish Whip, then X, A, or B.

(Don’t Run) Perform a Hammer Throw .

. Perform a Vertical Suplex Ringside (Standing in front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to grab, then Left Joystick (Up) + X. Xbox: B to grab, then Left Joystick (Up) + A.

(Standing in front of Cena) Perform an Irish Whip (In the Ring)

(In the Ring) Dodge/Reverse/Break Three Cena Attacks

Perform an Opponent Taunt Right on D-Pad in Cena’s Direction.

Attempt Triple H’s Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored) PlayStation: R2 + X. Xbox: RT + A.

(Stored) Dodge/Block Three Cena Attacks

Perform Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform a Light Attack

Perform a Carry Attack (Standing in front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to grab, R1 + Left Joystick (Directional) to initiate Carry, X. Xbox: B to grab, RB to initiate Carry, A.

(Standing in front of Cena) Perform Triple H’s Spinebuster Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Attempt Another Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Another Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)

(Stored) Pin Cena

AJ Styles — SummerSlam, 2016

Dodge/Block Three Cena Attacks

Perform a Dropkick on an Irish Whip Rebound PlayStation: Square. Xbox. X.

Perform a Slingshot DDT (On Apron, Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: Circle. Xbox: B.

(On Apron, Cena In-Ring) Perform a Submission Move on a grounded Cena

Perform a Front Heavy Attack

Perform a Front Heavy Grapple PlayStation: Circle to grab, X. Xbox: B to grab, A.

Perform AJ Styles’ 450 Splash Signature Move (Stored, Styles on Apron, Cena Grounded In-Ring)

(Stored, Styles on Apron, Cena Grounded In-Ring) Perform a Wheelbarrow Facebuster (Standing Behind Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: Circle to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A. Push Right Joystick Right to Turn Cena Around.

(Standing Behind Cena In-Ring) Perform a Grab Combo (Pause Menu)

(Pause Menu) Perform a Light Corner Attack (Cena in Corner)

(Cena in Corner) Attack Cena’s Legs (Cena Grounded)

(Cena Grounded) Perform Springboard Moonsault DDT (In-Ring, Near Ropes, Cena Standing) PlayStation: L1 (While Near Ropes) + Square. Xbox: LB (While Near Ropes) + X.

(In-Ring, Near Ropes, Cena Standing) Attempt Another Front Heavy Grapple Attack

Perform AJ Styles’ Phenomenal Forearm Finishing Move (Styles Must Be on the Apron)

(Styles Must Be on the Apron) Pin Cena

Edge — SummerSlam, 2006

Perform a Front Light Grapple Attack PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Directional) + Square. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Directional) + X.

Perform a Grounded Heavy Attack (Standing Next to Grounded Cena) PlayStation: X. Xbox: A.

(Standing Next to Grounded Cena) Perform a Crowd Taunt D-Pad Left.

Perform a Running Single Leg Dropkick (In-Ring) PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Run towards Cena), X. Xbox: LT (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Run towards Cena), A.

(In-Ring) Perform a Diving Attack (From the Top Rope; Cena Must be Standing) PlayStation: Square or X. Xbox: X or A. Taunt Up on D-Pad to get Cena up.

(From the Top Rope; Cena Must be Standing) Perform a Grounded Light Grapple Attack (Standing In-Ring Next to Grounded Cena) PlayStation: Circle, Square. Xbox: B, X.

(Standing In-Ring Next to Grounded Cena) Perform Two Front Running Attacks (Cena Standing) PlayStation: L2 + Square or X. Xbox: LT + X or A. Taunt Up on D-Pad to get Cena up.

(Cena Standing) Perform Edge’s Edgecution Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Any Three Combos (Pause Menu)

(Pause Menu) Run to the Corner to Climb the Top Rope (Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Corner). Xbox: LT (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Corner).

(Cena In-Ring) Perform an Opponent Taunt (Both Cena & Edge In-Ring) Right on the D-Pad.

(Both Cena & Edge In-Ring) Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack

Perform Another Edgecution Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Attempt Edge’s Spear Finishing Move (Stored, From Corner)

Edge — New Year’s Revolution, 2006

Perform Two Heavy Combos

Perform Edge’s Spear Finishing Move (In-Ring) While Running Towards Cena.

(In-Ring) Perform Another Spear (In-Ring) While Running Towards Cena.

(In-Ring) Pin Cena

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Roman Reigns — SummerSlam, 2021

Perform a Headlock Punch (Standing Behind Cena) PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Down) + Square. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Down) + X.

(Standing Behind Cena) Perform a Heavy Grapple Attack Front Shoulder Tackle (Cena In Corner) PlayStation: Circle to Front Grab, Left Joystick (Towards) + X. Xbox: B to Front Grab, Left Joystick (Towards) + A.

(Cena In Corner) Perform Two Snap Suplexes (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + Square. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform an Irish Whip

Dodge/Block/Reverse Two Cena Attacks

Perform a DDT PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + Square. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X.

Perform a Heavy Combo

Perform the Cravate Sleeper (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: R2 + Circle. Xbox: RT + B.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform a a Front Running Attack

Attempt Roman Reigns’ Superman Punc h Signature Move (Stored, Grounded Cena) Trigger Move in the Corner.

(Stored, Grounded Cena) Perform Another Front Running Attack

Reverse/Break Two Cena Attacks

Attempt Roman Reigns’ Spear Finishing Move (Stored, From Corner)

(Stored, From Corner) Perform Another Spear (Stored, From Corner)

(Stored, From Corner) Pin Cena

The Rock — WrestleMania 28, 2012

Perform a Headlock Punch

Dodge/Reverse/ Block Three Cena Attacks

Perform a Rebound Attack

Perform an Irish Whip

Perform The Rock’s Rock Bottom Finishing Move On the Announcer’s Table (Stored)

(Stored) Perform an Arm Wrench DDT (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform a Jumping Clothesline (In-Ring) PlayStation: L2 + Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + X. Xbox: LT + Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + A.

(In-Ring) Attempt a Light Combo Attack

Damage Cena’s Legs

Perform The Rock’s Sharpshooter Signature Move (Stored, In-Ring, Cena Grounded)

(Stored, In-Ring, Cena Grounded) Irish Whip Cena Into the Steel Stairs (Outside the Ring)

(Outside the Ring) Attempt a Rock Bottom (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack

Perform an Opponent Taunt Right on the D-Pad.

Perform a Diving Attack (Cena Must Be Standing)

Brock Lesnar — SummerSlam, 2014

Perform a Heavy Comb o Attack

Attempt a Front Corner Attack

Suplex Cena Eight Times Front Grapple PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Left) + A. Rear Light Grapple PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Down) + Square. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Down) + X. Rear Heavy Grapple PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Up) + X. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Up) + A.

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage

Perform a Submission Move (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Attempt a Rear Heavy Grapple (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Suplex Cena Seven More Times

Perform Two Opponent Taunts

Perform Two Heavy Combo Attacks

Attempt a Leg Stomp Limb Attack (Grounded Cena) PlayStation: Move Towards Cena’s Legs, Circle + Square. Xbox: Move Towards Cena’s Legs, B + X.

(Grounded Cena) Perform Brock Lesnar’s F-5 Finishing Move PlayStation: R2 + X (DO NOT HOLD). Xbox: RT + A (DO NOT HOLD).

Pin Cena

Brock Lesnar — Backlash, 2003

Perform a Backbreak/Toss Combo Attack (Standing In Front of Cena, In-Ring) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena, In-Ring) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage

Perform a Fallaway Slam (Standing In Front of Cena, In-Ring) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + Square. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X.

(Standing In Front of Cena, In-Ring) Perform an Irish Whip

Reverse/Break Cena’s Move

Perform Two Heavy or Grab Combos

Attempt a Front Heavy Attack (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Perform a Running Clothesline (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Reverse/Break Another One of Cena’s Moves

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage

Perform a Standing Powerslam (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Attempt a Front Heavy Grapple

Batista — SummerSlam, 2008

Perform a Crowd Taunt Left on the D-Pad.

Attempt a Front Heavy Grapple

Perform a Release Back Suplex (In-Ring, Standing Behind Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.

(In-Ring, Standing Behind Cena) Perform a Sidewalk Slam (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + Square. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + X.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Attempt the Figure Four Leglock (Grounded Cena, Standing By Legs) PlayStation: R2 + Circle. Xbox: RT + B.

(Grounded Cena, Standing By Legs) Damage Cena’s Legs to Orange Level

Attempt a Front Heavy Grapple

Perform Three Light or Heavy Combos

Perform Batista’s Spinebuster Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Attempt Batista’s Batista Bomb Finishing Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform a Bearhug Submission Move (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: R2 + Circle. Xbox: RT + B.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack

Attempt a Front Heavy Attack While Cena is On the Top Turnbuckle Irish Whip Into the Corner, Right Joystick (Up) to place him.

Perform a Batista Bomb

Pin Cena

Randy Orton — Hell In a Cell, 2009

Irish Whip Cena Into the Stairs (Ringside)

(Ringside) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage

Attempt a Front Light Grapple (Ringside)

(Ringside) Perform a Face Scrub (Orton on Apron, Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: X. Xbox: A.

(Orton on Apron, Cena In-Ring) Perform Orton’s DDT (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Right) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Right) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform a Front Heavy Grapple

Hit Cena With a Chair Twice (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Attempt a Heavy Combo Attack

Perform a Crowd Taunt Left on the D-Pad.

Perform a Front Light Attack (Cena In Corner)

(Cena In Corner) Perform Randy Orton’s Punt Kick Finishing Move (Stored, In Corner, Cena Grounded) PlayStation: R2 + X (DO NOT HOLD). Xbox: RT + A (DO NOT HOLD).

(Stored, In Corner, Cena Grounded) Pin Cena

WWE 2K23 Bonus Matches in John Cena Showcase

Oh, you thought those 14 matches were all you had to go through? Think again. 2K still had a few surprises up their sleeve after you made your way through the many forms of John Cena.

Bonus Match #1 — The Choice

After taking John Cena apart across 14 different matches, YOU — the player — get to choose his toughest opponent. Now, it can be anyone of those folks from the 14 matches you just played through, OR, you can pick someone entirely different.

Either way, the bell rings, and:

John Cena Hits the Attitude Adjustment and Pins You 1-2-3.

Players Are Greeted with a “LOLCENAWINS!!! GOT ‘EM!!!” Message Before Moving On.

Bonus Match #2 — Didn’t See That Coming

Time for Round 2. Once again, the player gets to choose Cena’s toughest test from either the list available or an entirely new challenge. But when the match begins, you literally cannot see John Cena. That’s right, folks, they pulled out all the stops with this one.

Thankfully though, you can see his clothes, and that’s enough to get the festivities started.

Perform a Heavy Combo Attack (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to Damage

Attempt to Perform Your Finishing Move (Stored, In-Ring)

(Stored, In-Ring) Pin Super Cena

Bonus Match #3 — Council of Legends

For the final match of the 2K Showcase, Cena is interrupted during his closing monologue and is instructed to grab his gear and head to the ring. Suddenly, you’re Cena at WrestleMania, and you’re about to be greeted by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan, and the longest-reigning champion in WWF/E history, Bruno Sammartino.

Thankfully, this is an elimination match and not just a single fall. Oh, and Disqualification is off. So, you know, do with that what you will.

Pin Bruno (Grounded) or Make Him Submit

Pin Hogan (Grounded) or Make Him Submit

Pin Austin (Grounded) or Make Him Submit

It does not matter which order you eliminate these three in, as long as you eliminate them all. So there you have it, from Sammartino dominating the 1960s and 1970s, to Hulkamania running wild throughout the 1980s and 1990s, to “Stone Cold” ushering in “The Attitude Era.” You’ve officially done it all, and you never gave up.

And that, my friends and fellow fans, is how to complete all John Cena 2K Showcase objectives in WWE 2K23. If you’re looking for more on the game, the good news is you won’t have to go far. Be sure to check out our other guides and updates at the various links below.