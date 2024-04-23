How to Start The Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2

The Forgotten Kingdom DLC for Remnant 2 means new places to explore and gear to earn. These will assimilate into a normal campaign as long as you have the DLC installed, but there is a way to play only the DLC region, and here’s how to start it.

How to Access The Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2

Unlike some games, the Forgotten Kingdom DLC isn’t automatically baked into the game. You must still redeem and download it from whatever digital storefront you use. With that done, you can load into the game and get started on it.

As said, having the DLC installed means that the Forgotten Kingdom content will simply be another possibility when you reroll a new campaign and visit Yaesha. However, the game also segregates this from the rest in one easily accessible way.

Use Ward 13 Checkpoint Crystal

Travel back to Ward 13 from wherever you are, as you can’t access the proper menus outside the hub area. On the main World Map screen, go to the bottom and open the World Settings.

Change Adventure Mode Area

In this menu, make sure to click on Reroll Adventure Mode in the bottom right because there’s no way to guarantee you’ll get the DLC content in the campaign. This is also good news because it means you don’t have to reroll your campaign and lose any progress.

Select The Forgotten Kingdom Card

The fourth option, referred to as The Forgotten Kingdom One Shot, is what you’re looking for. You’ll see a brief warning about this, but don’t worry. The first try is designed to decrease the randomness you might otherwise encounter during your first playthrough. Every time you reroll the DLC area after this first instance, it will be much more likely to bring in other Yaesha sections.

With all that out of the way, you are free and clear to start The Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2. Be sure to stick around, as we will definitely be making plenty of guides on all sorts of DLC secrets.

