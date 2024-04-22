Remnant 2 Forgotten Kingdom DLC Release Time Countdown & All New Features

The second of three DLC for Remnant 2 is set to arrive this week, bringing plenty of new things to experience. With it right around the corner, we have put together a handy countdown as well as a breakdown of some of the new features in the Remnant 2 Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Remnant 2 Forgotten Kingdom DLC Release Time

The Forgotten Kingdom DLC for Remnant 2 will arrive on April 23. As it is DLC and does not get a midnight launch, we expect it to arrive when all digital storefronts refresh. This means you can likely download the DLC starting at 12:00 PM ET. We’ve included a handy timer to see when that will be your time zone.

Everything New Coming with The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

New Location

The first big change is that the DLC will add new locations to Yaesha. Players can experience the DLC by itself through Adventure Mode, and DLC locations will become possible sections of any future campaign.

The seamless integration of the DLC means you can enjoy it without seeking it out specifically as you continue to enjoy the campaign.

New Archetype

Players will be able to unlock The Invoker, a new Archetype that is focused entirely on skill usage and augmentation. A recent trailer for the new archetype even details why it might become your next favorite.

The Prime Perk, Visionary, will be great for mixing with any other Archetype. It doubles base skill charges for all Archetypes. Activating a skill also reduces all skill cooldowns by 10%. It even gets a special synergy with the Engineer, as it will double heavy weapon base ammo.

New Gear

As you can also expect, the new DLC will include all new pieces of gear. We don’t have any specifics on this to share, but you can expect we’ll have plenty of guides on how to find secret items.

This is everything we currently know about what will be coming with the Forgotten Kingdom DLC for Remnant 2. Be sure to stick with us during the launch as we dive into all the new secrets and best weapons.

