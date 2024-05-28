How To Solve Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves’ open world is brimming with various environmental puzzles that you can complete to earn Union Level XP and other rewards. The Magnetic Cube puzzle is one such puzzle type, which you can encounter quite early in the game. Continue reading to learn how to solve the Wuthering Waves Magnetic Cube puzzle.

Wuthering Waves Magnetic Cube Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can solve the Magnetic Cube puzzle in Wuthering Waves by creating a pathway for the cube to the glowing blue tile. However, getting the cube to the blue tile is easier said than done.

To solve this puzzle, you must push the cube in appropriate directions until it reaches the blue tile. Attack the cube to start moving it in a particular direction. The corner tile of every platform is a teleporter tile that can move the cube to its adjacent platform. Use this to move the cube to the other side and reach the glowing blue tile.

It may take a few tries, but you should be able to make a path for the cube to the glowing blue tile. Later in the open world and some side quests, you can encounter more complex versions of this cube puzzle, where you have to interact with a switch to activate holographic projections that will help you create the right pathway for the cube. However, the solution will remain the same: use the teleporter tile to move the cube to the adjacent platform and make a path to the blue tile.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Completing any Magnetic Cube puzzle and opening the treasure chest next to it will grant you Union XP, Astrite, Shell Credits, and other crafting materials, so they are worth the effort.

That concludes our guide on how to solve Magnetic Cube puzzles in Wuthering Waves. For more on WuWa, check our guide on the game’s beginner banners, how to fix lag, and how to fix the fatal error.

