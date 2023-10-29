When running a club, you want to put your own stamp on things. You’ve always been able to do that throughout the Football Manager series, but this year there are a couple of features that can help players push the envelope that little bit further. Don’t want a player but are unsure how to make them attractive potential buyers? Don’t worry; we’re here to break down how to sell players quickly in Football Manager 24.

How to Sell Unwanted Players in FM 24

Transferring players is just part of the game and always will be. But every once in a while (or more than that, depending on the club), you’re going to want to bring your own players in. The problem with that, however, is that sometimes it’s challenging to move others on. Even the valuable ones may dig their heels in and refuse to leave, but there are at least a couple of other options to explore when looking to move players out.

Gauging Market Interest

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

One of the biggest additions to FM24 is the ability to go directly to a player’s agent and gauge the general interest in said player. While not a foolproof way to sell everyone, the agent will hit you with a few different answers:

No Interest

Interest, But Nobody Willing To Make A Bid

Interest, With Certain Clubs Willing To Make A Bid

From there, you can decide to list the player via TransferRoom and see whether or not those clubs the agent insisted would come forward actually do. When listing the player, pick a fee close to the agent’s suggestion. But if there’s room in your budget to go a little higher, well, nothing is stopping you. It’s just that you may not get any offers right away.

Hiring an Intermediary

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

So, what if you’ve gone to their agent, and they’ve downplayed interest? Or maybe they just don’t want to leave, and the agent is backing up their client. But what if you want to move somebody on anyway? Well, that’s what the new Intermediary feature is for.

To select this option, simply go to Player > Transfer > Hire an Intermediary To Sell Player.

From there, you will be presented with a handful of Offer Types from agents worldwide. They’ll tell you whether or not they’ll be able to loan your player out or sell them outright, but there are a couple of factors to consider.

Potential Loan/Transfer Fee

Intermediary Fee

The higher the fee your player is able to generate, the higher the percentage the Intermediary will take. While this function will not always result in an offer (or offers), it’s the best way to try selling players with no interest in leaving. However, it doesn’t come without potential issues.

Downsides to Selling Players Certain Ways

If you’re using an Intermediary to sell a player, that means you’ve (hopefully) already talked to their agent, who has stressed their client wants to stay where they are. Of course, you may have already listed the player for loan or transfer but were immediately met with backlash. Seeking the help of an Intermediary, regardless of the situation, can result in different things, including:

Player Unhappiness

Squad Unhappiness Depends On Player Stature, Leadership Role, Squad Dynamic



Whenever you Transfer List a player, you’re risking their unhappiness. Yet if you don’t want that player anyway, who cares, right? Well, sort of. As mentioned above, trying to force certain players out may result in a team morale downturn. But if you’ve got a particular vision for your club, difficult decisions are going to have to be made.

That’s everything you need to know about how to sell players quickly in Football Manager 24. Now, what are you waiting for? It’s time to take your squad-building to the next level.