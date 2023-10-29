Can You Start With a Negative Transfer Budget in Football Manager 24? Answered

Football Manager has always been about realism. And with each passing year, they attempt to get closer and closer to generating that feeling. Whether through scouting, customizable tactics, or various league registration rules, FM feels like a real-world footballing experience. But with some clubs spending more money than ever before, can players have negative transfer budgets in Football Manager 24? That’s what we’re here to answer.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

The simple answer is: yes, you can run into negative transfer budgets in Football Manager 24. And let me just say this: You want to avoid this. Sometimes, however, as the above example shows, you may be in a hole the moment you decide on a club.

Of course, this all depends on a few factors:

Club Situation

Revenue Opportunities

Incoming & Outgoing Transfers already in progress

Depending on which Career path one chooses, you’ll have to navigate the transfer market in different ways. But if you bring in too many players without balancing the books, you’ll run into trouble quickly.

If your club goes into the red, you’ll be notified that you need to sell players in order to get out of that financial hole. While the board generally gives examples – typically players with a high transfer value, regardless of their age, contract situation, etc… – they don’t just leave you alone afterward. If you’re unable to sell players and generate money quickly enough, the board will step in.

But if you’re taking a club already in financial trouble, it’s going to be an uphill battle from the start.

Other Transfer Limits in FM 24 to Watch Out For

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

Football clubs come in all shapes and sizes, but some clubs are worse-run than others. Take Everton in the Premier League, for instance. They’ve been terribly wrong for a long time now, so much so that they’re currently facing the possibility of a 12-point deduction in real life. But even if they do start a save with just over £1 million in available transfer funds, they’re in rougher shape underneath the surface. Other factors to consider when starting a save are:

Debt

Player Values

Financial Fair Play Breaches

Many clubs need a rebuild or significant retooling to escape their crushing debt, but that takes time. And along the way, you’ll be forced to make some painful decisions – such as selling what good players you do have in order to turn a profit. Even still, the nightmare may not end there. Depending on your club’s performance, the board can shrink your transfer budget, withhold funds, or even ensure that the money generated from player sales doesn’t go right back into the club.

So, if you’re eyeing an exhaustive rebuild, poorly-run clubs are for you!

That’s everything you need to know about negative transfer budgets in Football Manager 24, but that doesn’t mean the ride needs to end here. Whether it’s trying to bring Everton back to relevance or saving another club from themselves, options are limitless in FM24.