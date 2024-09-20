Free kicks are often a great opportunity to score a goal without having to waste too much time. But you will need to master them in order to get that ball in the goal. Let’s go over out how to score free kicks in FC 25 and not waste some good opportunities to score.

Scoring Free Kicks In FC 25

Once you have been awarded a free kick, scoring starts from an important decision: which player you will choose to take the kick. Naturally, you want to look for an ideal player, one that has a good combination of these skills:

Free Kick Accuracy

Curve

Shot Power

Ideal players that would work for tacking free kicks would be ones like Lionel Messi, Dani Parejo, Vincenzo Grifo, Neymar and James Ward-Prowse. They would be ideal, but you might not have them in your team. In that case, you could train (or buy if you’re in Ultimate Team) a player with a good combination of the skills, especially if you are getting skilled with scoring them.

As for aiming the free kick, ideally try to aim a little higher than you would normally and keep in mind that you can contribute both power and curve to your shot, as to also fit the skills of the player you have selected.

Free Kick Controls In FC 25

Once you have the right player, it is time to kick that ball. In order to effectively do that, you need to master the free kick controls. Here’s how to do it:

Action Action Xbox Controller PlayStation Controller Right-footed shot D + right arrow key B & Right stick Circle & Right Stick Left-footed shot D + left arrow key B & Left stick Circle & Left Stick Shot power Hold D Hold B Hold Circle Shot curve Press right/left arrow key Hold right/left stick Hold right/left stick Timed Finish Timed D press Timed B press Timed Circle press

That’s all we have for you on how to score free kicks in EA FC 25. For more guides and information on the game, check out our other articles such as how to play with friends and the promo schedule calendar.

