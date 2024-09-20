Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
How to score free kicks in FC 25 - player about to shoot a free kick
Category:
Guides
EA Sports FC

How to Score Free Kicks In FC 25

Let's get that ball in the goal!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 06:10 am

Free kicks are often a great opportunity to score a goal without having to waste too much time. But you will need to master them in order to get that ball in the goal. Let’s go over out how to score free kicks in FC 25 and not waste some good opportunities to score.

Recommended Videos

Scoring Free Kicks In FC 25

Once you have been awarded a free kick, scoring starts from an important decision: which player you will choose to take the kick. Naturally, you want to look for an ideal player, one that has a good combination of these skills:

  • Free Kick Accuracy
  • Curve
  • Shot Power

Ideal players that would work for tacking free kicks would be ones like Lionel Messi, Dani Parejo, Vincenzo Grifo, Neymar and James Ward-Prowse. They would be ideal, but you might not have them in your team. In that case, you could train (or buy if you’re in Ultimate Team) a player with a good combination of the skills, especially if you are getting skilled with scoring them.

Image source: EA Sports

As for aiming the free kick, ideally try to aim a little higher than you would normally and keep in mind that you can contribute both power and curve to your shot, as to also fit the skills of the player you have selected.

Free Kick Controls In FC 25

Once you have the right player, it is time to kick that ball. In order to effectively do that, you need to master the free kick controls. Here’s how to do it:

ActionActionXbox ControllerPlayStation Controller
Right-footed shotD + right arrow keyB & Right stickCircle & Right Stick
Left-footed shotD + left arrow keyB & Left stickCircle & Left Stick
Shot powerHold DHold BHold Circle
Shot curvePress right/left arrow keyHold right/left stickHold right/left stick
Timed FinishTimed D pressTimed B pressTimed Circle press

That’s all we have for you on how to score free kicks in EA FC 25. For more guides and information on the game, check out our other articles such as how to play with friends and the promo schedule calendar.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter