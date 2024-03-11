How to Remove Turnbuckle in WWE 2K24

There are a slew of different ways to amp up the action in WWE 2K24, but the game isn’t always clear about how to pull them off. That’s why we’re here with a guide on how to remove the Turnbuckle from any corner of the ring in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 Remove Turnbuckle Controls

Image Credit: WWE and Visual Concepts

Regardless of whether you’re playing against another player or a computer-controlled character, the controls to remove a Turnbuckle in WWE 2K24 remain the same.

While inside the ring, take your character to any of its corners and have your character face the turnbuckle. After that, press R2 and L1 on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4; RT and LB on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S; or the Space bar and the U key on PC.

Once you do, your character will carry out an animation to remove the Turnbuckle. You can then deal more damage to your opponent with any move related to the uncovered Turnbuckle, and it can’t be covered up again for the rest of the match.

How to Remove Turnbuckle From Outside Ring in WWE 2K24

The controls to remove a Turnbuckle while outside the ring are largely the same. To start, take your character up to the ropes and then move them as close to a corner of the ring as possible. Then, press the combination of controls listed above to make your character remove the padding.

It should be noted that this does count as your action when you play as a Tag Team partner. Keep this in mind, and make sure there aren’t any other actions you want to carry out before you’re tagged in next.

How to Fix Manager Removing All Turnbuckle Pads Glitch

With all of that out of the way, you might also want to know if there’s a solution to Manager characters removing Turnbuckle pads every few seconds until every ring corner is bare.

Sadly, the answer is no. There’s currently no fix to the bug, and likely won’t be until the game has been out for a while longer. In the meantime, you can mitigate the glitch’s impact on your gaming sessions by keeping an eye out for any manager character. If they start to mess with a corner of the ring, you can interrupt them with a standard attack.

And that’s all we have on how to remove a Turnbuckle in WWE 2K24. It’s far from the only poorly explained mechanic though, so we highly recommend you check out our other guides on how to start and win trading blows and how to target limbs.