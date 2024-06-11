Valorant characters
How To Register For The Valorant Limited Beta on PS5 and Xbox

Published: Jun 11, 2024

One of the biggest announcements of Summer Game Fest was that Valorant, one of the world’s biggest PvP shooters, is finally coming to console later this year. Since its release in 2020, the game has amassed a massive following, and taken home prestigious awards at The Game Awards and The Golden Joysticks. Of course, it’ll be some time before the console version is ready. Here’s how to register for Valorant’s limited beta on PS5 and Xbox.

How to Register For the Valorant Console Limited Beta

To register for the limited beta, you need to visit https://beta.playvalorant.com/. The beta is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and launches on June 14 at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET/9 PM BST. Players in the USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan will initially have access to the beta, with more regions to be added for access later.

Signing up for the beta will enter you into a draw. Those selected for the beta will receive referral links to invite up to five people each to join. As such, it’s worth getting some friends to sign up for the beta as well to maximize your chances.

Xbox and PS5 players will be able to crossplay in Valorant during the beta period. It’s not clear at the moment whether this will extend to PC players once the game goes live.

Valorant character in front of logo
Image Source: Riot Games

Despite this, the game will feature cross-progression. If you have the game on PC, any agents or skins you own will be available in the beta. This content will all carry over when the game officially drops.

Additionally, every player who plays Valorant during the limited beta on a console or PC will get a special player card as a reward.

Want to see what else was announced at Summer Game Fest? We’ve got you covered. Interested in the game? Take our quiz to find out which agent suits your playstyle.

