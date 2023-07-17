How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses in Exoprimal

As is par for the course these days, Exoprimal boasts a handful of snazzy preorder bonuses for both the Standard Edition of the game as well as its Deluxe Edition. If you’re anything like us, sometimes it’s hard to keep track. So, with that in mind, here’s how to redeem the preorder bonuses in Exoprimal. Let’s get straight into it, shall we?

All Preorder Bonuses in Exoprimal

First things first, what actually are the preorder bonuses? Here’s a rundown of what to expect from both editions of the game.

Standard Edition

For those who preorder the Standard Edition, you’ll be treated to the following goodies:

Bush Camo – Witchdoctor Exosuit Skin

– Witchdoctor Exosuit Skin Shark’s Mouth – Gray Deadeye Exosuit Skin

– Gray Deadeye Exosuit Skin Stone Golem – Roadblock Exosuit Skin

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

Deluxe Edition

For those who opt for the premium Deluxe Edition, here’s what you’ll get:

Head Start Kit Exosuit Early Unlock Tickets Vigilant Early Unlock Ticket Murasame Early Unlock Ticket Nimbus Early Unlock Ticket Exosuit Skins – Paladin (Vigilant), White Guardian (Murasame), Wonderland (Nimbus)

Limited Time Bonus Survival Pass Season 1: Premium Tier Exosuit Skins – 19 Weapon Skins – 10 Decals – 3 Emotes – 4 Stamps – 2 Player Tag: Emblems – 10 Player Tag: Backgrounds – 1



Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses

Fortunately, redeeming preorder bonuses is pretty straightforward for Exoprimal.

Firstly, for the Standard Edition, the retailer that you purchase the game from will supply you with a redeem code that you can use to download your free items. This usually comes with your receipt of purchase or emailed to you separately. Once you have the code, simply enter it into the ‘Redeem Code’ section of your respective PlayStation or Xbox platform.

Meanwhile, for those who purchased the Digital Edition, the preorder items will be a separate download once you begin downloading the main game. In other words, when you download the main game, make sure to download the separate preorder bonuses. Once those have been downloaded, the preorder items will be included once you boot up the game.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to redeem the preorder bonuses in Exoprimal.