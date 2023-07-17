All Exoprimal Voice Actors, Listed

Capcom’s mech-vs-dinos team-based shooter boasts some surprisingly slick cinematics spliced in-between all the PvPvE action. But it you want to know who the voice actors are in Exoprimal, you’ll need to dive into the game’s settings. So, to save you the hassle, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s do it!

Exoprimal Voice Cast

There are plenty of talented voice actors who comprise the cast of Exoprimal, including actors who have been in The Incredibles 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Genshin Impact, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, World War Z, Fallout 76 and many, many more.

English Cast

Leviathan – Mark Whitten

– Mark Whitten Deadeye – Joe Zieja

– Joe Zieja Zephyr – Jason Linere White

– Jason Linere White Roadblock – Dave B Mitchell

– Dave B Mitchell Barrage – Irving Green

– Irving Green Skywave – Dawn M. Bennett

– Dawn M. Bennett Witchdoctor – Zeke Hardman

– Zeke Hardman Krieger – Zach Lazar Hoffman

– Zach Lazar Hoffman Nimbus – Judy Alice Lee

– Judy Alice Lee Lorenzo – William C. Stephens

– William C. Stephens Alders – Jeff Schine

– Jeff Schine Majesty – Krizia Bajos

– Krizia Bajos Sandy – Emily Roya

– Emily Roya Magnum – Noel Nakahashi

– Noel Nakahashi Dr. Synes – Ben Prendergast

– Ben Prendergast Haruka – Tiffany Bennicke

– Tiffany Bennicke Nadi – Edward Bosco

– Edward Bosco IB-BOS: Aibius PR – Jennifer Losi

– Jennifer Losi IB-BOS: Interviewer – Shara Kirby

– Shara Kirby Durban – Jeff Schine

– Jeff Schine Additional Voices – Adrinne Arno, Beau Bridgland, Paul Castro Jr., Divya Dallas, Scott Holmes, Tim Powers, Craig Lee Thomas, Brad Venable

Japanese Cast

From what we can gather, there’s only one Japanese actor in the official credits for the game’s Japanese track, who is as follows:

Leviathan – Atsushi Kosaka

Finally, it’s also worth noting that the character voice of Leviathan appears to have been produced by a piece of AI text-to-speech software, dubbed “Azure Neural”.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed light on all the voice actors in Exoprimal. For more, here's a guide explaining the single-player components of the game and the best suit for each class.