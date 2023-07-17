All Exoprimal Voice Actors, Listed

Capcom’s mech-vs-dinos team-based shooter boasts some surprisingly slick cinematics spliced in-between all the PvPvE action. But it you want to know who the voice actors are in Exoprimal, you’ll need to dive into the game’s settings. So, to save you the hassle, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s do it!
Exoprimal Voice Cast
There are plenty of talented voice actors who comprise the cast of Exoprimal, including actors who have been in The Incredibles 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Genshin Impact, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, World War Z, Fallout 76 and many, many more.
English Cast
- Leviathan – Mark Whitten
- Deadeye – Joe Zieja
- Zephyr – Jason Linere White
- Roadblock – Dave B Mitchell
- Barrage – Irving Green
- Skywave – Dawn M. Bennett
- Witchdoctor – Zeke Hardman
- Krieger – Zach Lazar Hoffman
- Nimbus – Judy Alice Lee
- Lorenzo – William C. Stephens
- Alders – Jeff Schine
- Majesty – Krizia Bajos
- Sandy – Emily Roya
- Magnum – Noel Nakahashi
- Dr. Synes – Ben Prendergast
- Haruka – Tiffany Bennicke
- Nadi – Edward Bosco
- IB-BOS: Aibius PR – Jennifer Losi
- IB-BOS: Interviewer – Shara Kirby
- Durban – Jeff Schine
- Additional Voices – Adrinne Arno, Beau Bridgland, Paul Castro Jr., Divya Dallas, Scott Holmes, Tim Powers, Craig Lee Thomas, Brad Venable
Japanese Cast
From what we can gather, there’s only one Japanese actor in the official credits for the game’s Japanese track, who is as follows:
- Leviathan – Atsushi Kosaka
Finally, it’s also worth noting that the character voice of Leviathan appears to have been produced by a piece of AI text-to-speech software, dubbed “Azure Neural”.
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed light on all the voice actors in Exoprimal. For more, here’s a guide explaining the single-player components of the game and the best suit for each class. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.