Where to find Razorgrain in Fallout 76

There are a number of distinct flora and fauna in Bethesda Game Studios’ always-online post-apocalyptic shooter-RPG. One that’s useful to cultivate is Razorgrain as it’s handy for concocting alcoholic beverages with. Here’s the best place to find Razorgrain in Fallout 76. Let’s get straight into it!

Best Razorgrain Farm Location in Fallout 76

This golden wheat-like consumable can be largely found dotted around the whole of Appalachia, though it grows more abundantly in the leafy region of The Forest, which comprises the western side of the map. However, there is a more specific location where the edible ingredient can be found in ample supply.

Specifically, if you head just west of Big Al’s Tattoo Parlor, you’ll find plenty of Wild Razorgrain in a field for you to gather. We’ve marked the location on the map below:

Once you arrive here, you’ll find a field brimming with Wild Razorgrain, Wild Corn, and Wild Mutfruit.

What Does It Do?

Essentially, Razorgrain is a consumable and when you eat it, it provides you with 3% Food, 3 Rads, and weighs 0.25. It also possesses a Disease Chance of 2% when consumed.

What makes this ingredient useful, however, is that you can plant and grow it. Plus, you can also create Razorgrain Flour with it by combining it with Boiled Water and Concrete, which boosts your Action Points by +60.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to get Razorgrain in Fallout 76. For more, here’s our official Fallout 76 review as well as seven ways Starfield looks to have evolved from Fallout and Skyrim. Otherwise, why not take a gander at out further coverage down below before you scoot.

