Is Exoprimal Single-Player? Answered

With Capcom’s mech-vs-dinos multiplayer shooter possessing such an emphasis on online team-based gameplay, it’s only natural for some players to ponder the question: Is Exoprimal single-player? Fortunately, the answer is pretty cut and dry. So, let’s get down to business, shall we?

Is There Any Single-Player Content in Exoprimal?

Interestingly, while Exoprimal may start out with some single-player content during its opening tutorial, the rest of the game is strictly an online-only multiplayer experience.

See, when you first boot up Exoprimal, the tutorial does appear to be an offline mode that walks players through some of the basic aspects of the game like aiming, shooting, and using the special abilities of your pilot’s exosuit.

However, once you wrap up the tutorial, which is around 40 minutes long, you’ll arrive at the game’s main menu screen. Here, you’ll be able to see what different modes are on offer.

While there is a Training mode available, which can be played in single-player, this area is already included in the tutorial mission at the start of the game. In other words, beyond the tutorial and training area, there are no single-player modes in the game.

Instead, the main mode that advances the story of Exoprimal is the Dino Survival mode. This sees two teams of five competing against one another as objectives change on the fly. The first team to complete all their missions wins the match.

Essentially, much like the trailers leading up to the game emphasised, this is principally a competitive online experience. That being said, with the PvE elements featuring lots of dinosaurs, it’s understandable that some folks may be a little confused over whether the game has a singleplayer component or not.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on whether Exoprimal is single-player or not. For more, here's a guide discussing whether Exoprimal is a Dino Crisis game.