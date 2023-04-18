Image Source: Mojang

Minecraft Legends is Mojang’s latest foray into a new genre, and this time around, we’re finding out just how this beloved IP fares in the RTS genre. You’ll spend the bulk of your time summoning units, attacking bases, and fortifying your own. But every so often, you may find yourself losing your units as you make your way to a new objective. Here’s how to recall lost units and golems in Minecraft Legends.

Even after you’ve reached your max army size in Minecraft Legends and you’re finally ready to storm that enemy base, some of your golems might get stuck on various obstacles along the way and stop following you.

How to Get Back Lost Units and Golems in Minecraft Legends

When this happens, there are two things you can do:

Press Q to summon all units to your location

Craft a Spawner and recall all units to your location

The first method is to simply tap the Q key, and all units in your immediate vicinity will immediately converge on your location. This is helpful when you want to keep your golems close by as you make your way to a new location, and we definitely recommend tapping Q every so often to make sure everyone stays with you. However, if a unit has already trailed too far behind, this method won’t be very effective.

Your next course of action is to just craft a new Spawner wherever you’re at, then hold down E to recall every unit to your location. This includes all golems that may have fallen off cliffs, or just got stuck on debris and were unable to move to you.

Do note that this is different from respawning your own character, which is done automatically when you die at the nearest village or Wellhouse.

That’s all you need to know about how to recall lost units in Minecraft Legends. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

