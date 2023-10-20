How to Play Online Multiplayer in Super Mario Bros Wonder

If Super Mario Bros Wonder is set to become your latest obsession, you will more than likely want to know how to get the most out of your game time, and one of the best things about titles like this is being able to join up with your friends and play together. As long as you and your friends all have Super Mario Bros Wonder, you can choose to play online or locally. Follow the steps below to make a real party out of Super Mario Bros Wonder!

How to Play With Friends in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Image Credit: Nintendo

Playing Super Mario Bros Wonder with friends could not be simpler. The only thing you will need besides the game itself is a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Up to 12 of you can join a room and then split into groups of four players to play the courses. There is also the option to create a party locally as long as you have a Joy-Con for everyone!

Playing Online with Friends

Let’s explore how to set up online play first by creating a room:

On the world map screen, open the main menu by pressing your + button. Choose the Play Online wireless icon. Press the X Button. Choose to Create a Room and set a passcode if needed. Choose OK.

The room is now set up and ready for your friends to join! If your friend has set up a room for you to join, follow the steps below to join that room:

On the world map screen, open the main menu by pressing your + button. Choose the Play Online wireless icon. Press X. Choose Find Room. Scroll until you see your friend’s room and select it. If they have set a passcode, then enter the code when requested.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Playing Locally with Friends

If you would like to play with friends and family locally, then follow these steps below:

On the world map screen, open the main menu by pressing your + button. Choose the Player Options Joy-Con icon. Choose how many players are joining. Pick which controller type each player has by following on-screen directions. When everyone has a controller assigned, press A. Everyone can now choose a character and jump into a world with you.

You now have all your friends gathered for a Super Mario Bros Wonder party, and have everything you need in order to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder with online multiplayer in the future! For more hints, tips, and help while playing Super Mario Bros Wonder check out our guides below, which includes topics like how to unlock every special world entrance.