Are There Any Secret Characters in Super Mario Bros Wonder? Answered

Super Mario Bros. Wonder puts the emphasis on surprise. It should come as a great surprise, then, to know that secret characters you can find in the game are limited. The game starts you off with a roster of 12 playable characters, so players have been curious to know if there are any additional secret playable characters like Super Mario 3D Land’s Rosalina. We’re here to answer if there are any secret characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder with this handy guide.

Are There Any Secret Playable Characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To drop the giant Koopa Shell and answer directly; no, there are no secret playable characters whatsoever in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The 12 playable characters that are available from the start have to suffice until Nintendo supports the game with future DLC or updates.

As stated in our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Review, seven of the characters control and function identically to each other. Four of the Yoshis have unique Yoshi flutter jumps and swallow objects/enemies, and Nabbit has different physics, since it’s a smaller character. Both Yoshi and Nabbit are invincible to damage but cannot use power-ups.

It is unfortunate there’s no secret playable character awaiting completionists like there were in past Mario games.

Are there Hidden Characters to Find?

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

But on the bright side, there are technically secret characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, they’re just not playable. Captain Toad can be discovered exploring the periphery of some of the game’s worlds when you go through certain hidden warp pipes. Captain Toad doesn’t appear anywhere else in the game except in these moments. Our guide goes over every Captain Toad location in the game.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There’s another secret character that’s hidden in plain sight on the loading screens. Bowsette can be seen as a shadow in the lower left of the loading screens. The player can even make her jump by hitting the jump button while loading. Bowsette doesn’t appear anywhere else in the game except these load screens.

That goes over if there are any secret characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Kinda disappointing that a game all about wonder and surprise doesn't have any secret playable characters, but at the least what's there at the core is really good.