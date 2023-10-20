All Special World Entrances in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Where to find all seven of those pesky entrances.

There’s a lot of secrets to discover in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In fact, there’s a whole hidden Special World that can only be discovered through secret exits in certain levels and on the overworld. In this helpful guide, we’ll walk you through how to reach all the special world entrances in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

There are a total of seven entrances to the Special World and each one leads to a Special World level only reached via the specific entrance.

But don’t worry; once you beat these seven entrance levels, bridges unite to the Special World’s mainland where you can progress further without playing hide-and-seek across the other worlds. This is what the Special World hub looks like, with all seven world entrances connecting around the perimeter.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The very first time you’ll see the Special World really depends on what secret exit you find first. For me, it was in World 4, but you can get into the Special World through any world’s secret exit. You just have to find them.

Pipe-Rock Plateau Special World Entrance

The very first world in the game has perhaps the trickiest Special World entrance since it requires a hidden exit in a four-star difficulty level.

The level where you must find the hidden exit in is called Bulrush Express. It’s paramount you use the Elephant form power-up to break some bricks here.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The hidden exit is located at the very end of the level after you activate the Wonder Seed. Keep your Elephant form, or else you’ll be facing a brick wall without any way to smash through.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Don’t go up the pipe on the left. Instead, destroy the bricks using Elephant form and go up the hidden pipe past them.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This pipe will take you to the hidden exit flag. Leave the level and a new trail will open up to the north. Now you have three new levels to go through before reaching the mountaintop where the Special World entrance is located.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Don’t worry about looking for anything in these levels. Just clear through them any way you like to reach the peak where the Special World entrance is.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fluff-Puff Peaks Special World Entrance

The next entrance to the Special World hails from Fluff-Puff Peaks, the second world in the game. This one’s pretty straightforward, and just requires completing a couple of the levels you may have seen on the periphery of the world’s edges.

First, go past the Condarts Away! level to the right.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Keep going right and follow the line of clouds down to the level called Jump! Jump! Jump! Complete this level normally, as no secret exits are necessary.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now you have your route to the Special World secured. Just complete another level and the Special World entrance is to the right!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Shining Falls Special World Entrance

Next up, we have the Special World exit in Shining Falls. This one requires you to have already gotten the Royal Seed at the Royal Seed Mansion after completing the final trial. You’ll be taken back to the Petal Isles via the warp tile to the right of Royal Seed Mansion.

Head directly back to Royal Seed Mansion by entering the stage again, and you’ll be greeted with thanks and congratulations by the master there.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The master will then open the entrance to the Special World as thanks. Simply go to the left and you’re on your way to your third Special World entrance!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Sunbaked Desert Special World Entrance

Funnily enough, Sunbaked Desert was my first time discovering the Special World. This one is pretty straightforward: start by going to the level atop the stone building called Secrets of Shova Mansion.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You must complete this level to advance up the path to the top. No hidden exits are needed to advance forward. There’s another level and a badge challenge to overcome, and then the Special World is waiting at the end.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Petal Isles Special World Entrance

We’re going to take a hiatus from the numbered worlds at the moment and go to the Petal Isles Special World entrance. It’s easier and faster at this point to do this one before the final two worlds, so here’s step one.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Go all around the perimeter of the Petal Isles until you reach the entrance to Deep Mountain Bog to the left. Complete the Spelunking! Wiggler Race course to unlock the final Petal Isles path leading back to the Pipe-Block Plateau entrance. There will be a short cutscene showing the new Special World entrance unlocking right near your location. Head there to find the entrance.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fungi Mine Special World Entrance

Fungi Mine’s Special World entrance is very similar to Bright Falls. You first must complete the world by getting the Royal Seed, and you’ll then be whisked away to Petal Isles. Simply warp right back to the Operation Poplin Rescue stage, and a new cutscene with some gameplay will trigger.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Loyal Poplin will scold the miners for getting in danger again, and a new path will open up to the left leading to the Special World Entrance.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Deep Mountain Bog Special World Entrance

The very last Special World entrance is located in the bowels of Deep Mountain Bog. This entrance is all the way deep down to the left, requiring many stages to be completed.

To orient the direction you should be heading, make sure you’re left of the Flying Battleship level. Go directly down from the Magmafalls Notes sign.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Here’s a map of this place. See all those little dots at the bottom left? Yeah, that’s the route leading to the final Special World entrance.

https://twinfinite.net/reviews/super-mario-bros-wonder-review/

Just keep completing levels, such as Dragon Boneyard, in the western direction.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The final Badge Challenge you need to complete is Spring Feet II. After that, the Special World is unlocked to your left.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Congratulations! You’ve just unlocked all the Special World entrances in Super Mario Bros. Wonder! Now you just need to beat the Special World levels and complete some of the hardest challenges the game has to offer before you’ve done it all. If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s ongoing coverage of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and beyond down below.