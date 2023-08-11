How to Play Fetch With Scratch in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Scratch the dog has taken over Baldur’s Gate 3 with his adorableness and sense of duty, proving that there is at least one good boy in the Forgotten Realms. Players can show off their love for this companion by giving him the pets he deserves and checking in on him throughout the story. So, if you want to spend more time with him, we’ll show you how to play fetch with Scratch, along with instructions on where to find him.

How to Get Scratch in Baldur’s Gate 3

Those who haven’t encountered Scratch can find him near the top of Blighted Village next to a dead body. You’ll need to roll a few skill checks to get him on your side, or you can use an animal-speaking potion/ability to understand what happened to him. Players with the Animal Handling perk will also have a much easier time for rolls due to its dice bonuses.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After you’ve befriended Scratch, he will meet you at the camp, and the dog will now be available each time you set up your base. Players can pet him as often as they want, and he may sometimes have an exclamation point icon above his head to trigger unique scenes.

While Scratch remains at the homestead, he will try to help you with your journey by collecting items for you and maintaining his role as a woman’s/man’s best friend.

How to Play Fetch With the Dog in Baldur’s Gate 3

Players can play fetch with Scratch once they acquire a ball, which will eventually appear at the camp after some time. You may need to pet him a few times to trigger this event, so be sure to check in with him when you can. Later down the line, an exclamation point icon should emerge above his head, and you must pass a Strength, Sleight of Hand, or Animal Handling skill check to grab the ball.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After you acquire the item, you can place the ball in your character’s inventory and throw it anywhere in the camp.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Even if the dog is far away, he will always get the ball as long as you throw it within the camp. Then, he will return the toy to the player, triggering the Fetch Quest achievement for their trophy collection. If you want to continue playing, you can place the item in your inventory to start again.

Now that you know how to play fetch with Scratch, you can expand your animal farm by checking out our Owlbear Cub guide.