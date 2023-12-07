How to Play Co-op Multiplayer With Friends in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Though Fronters of Pandora does allow you to travel with a fellow co-op partner Na’vi, it’s not as simple as just starting up the game together. As it turns out, you’ll have to do a fair bit of solo exploration and progression before the game lets you team up together. So, if you’re wondering when you will finally unlock co-op multiplayer to experience Pandora with a friend, this is what it will take.

When Does Co-op Unlock In Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

As said, you won’t be able to join forces with a friend right after starting Frontiers of Pandora. Honestly, it’s a strangely lengthy span of time before the option becomes available. First, you’ll have to play through four main story quests once you actually get outside of the TAP facility from the prologue. Completing The Aranahe Clan main quest and starting Eywa’s Blessing will be when co-op completely unlocks. Everything up to this point will have to be done solo.

Not to worry, once co-op is available, the game will give you an onscreen message.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

How to Invite a Friend In Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

While you might have it unlocked, actually finding the co-op menu is a bit of a chore. With your map or character screen opened, press the button/key shown in the top left of the screen or click on it with the cursor. This is the same way you’d get to your settings and change your FOV.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

This will transition into your System screen and let you open the Co-op menu.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

As Frontiers of Pandora is crossplay, you’ll have to be Ubisoft Connect friends to join up with anyone on a different platform than you. Otherwise, all online friends will appear in a handy list, and this screen lets you keep track of any co-op invitations you have received.

Now that you can journey with a co-op partner, it’s time to get deep into Pandora. If you’re looking for further help with any of the game’s mechanics, take a look at our links below.