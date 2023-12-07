Does Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Have Crossplay? Answered

The second installment of the Avatar video game series will have a co-op multiplayer feature where up to two players can experience the wonders and dangers of the Na’Vi world together. But the big question is: does Avatar Frontiers of Pandora feature crossplay?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Crossplay Support

Image Source: Ubisoft

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has full crossplay support across all platforms. That means that no matter whether you have a PC, PS5, or an Xbox Series X|S, you will be able to explore the captivating planet of Pandora as a duo.

How Does Crossplay Work in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Co-op adventuring will become available to you once you finish “The Aranahe Clan” quest. One player will act as a host, and the other will be the guest. The world that you will play in will reflect the host’s progression and every quest, activity, item, or collectible earned will be recorded for both players, so there is no need to replay quests or anything of the sort.

Game difficulty will adapt to each player’s settings regarding damage dealt and damage received. If the deciding factor for the difficulty of an encounter is the player’s Combat Strength (the metric of gear and skill power), only the host’s power level will be taken into account.

Will Ubisoft Add Support for More Than Two Players?

Ubisoft has yet to make any promises about increasing the co-op player limit. If the player base shows enough interest, there is a possibility in the future, considering that most co-op mechanics have already been implemented.

That sums up all the information regarding crossplay in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. We will update this article once Ubisoft shares more info about this topic. Until then, take a look at some of the related Avatar articles we provided below.