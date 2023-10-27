How to Pet Mayor Setter in Alan Wake 2

While exploring Bright Falls and Watery, you’ve likely been seeing signs for electing Mayor Setter. Some of the slogans sound slightly odd, but it turns out it’s not for a human. Mayor Setter is a dog, and you can pet him whenever you want after a certain point in the story.

Where to Find Mayor Setter

This will only be possible after you’ve gained access to Watery, but you’ll have to wait a bit. On your first visit, Ahti (the janitor from Control) will be hogging the stage in Suomi Hall. However, remember that building because you will need to return to it later.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

After you’ve done everything with Coffee World and completed the Overlap with Mulligan and Thornton, Watery will be much different, and the power will be out. Now, you can head into Suomi Hall and approach the stage to find Mayor Setter.

When you get close enough, the interact button prompt will show, letting you pet Mayor Setter. This will also get you The Nice Things in Life trophy/achievement.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

I was a little disappointed when I did it because petting him turned off the flashlight, and with the power out, I couldn’t see anything.

Petting the Mayor also gets the Mayor Setter Charm for Saga. If you’re looking to clean up Cult Stashes and Lunchboxes, you’ll want to have this. It “marks all nearby resources and points of interest on Saga’s map.” While this happens naturally, this charm vastly increases the range.

It was a fun surprise to learn the Mayor was a dog because the campaign sign that read, “When you ask, Mayor Setter will speak,” felt creepy.

Now that you’ve pet Mayor Setter, you should have all the confidence you need to take on the harder challenges in Alan Wake 2. For more of our guides to help you win against the dark forces, check out our links below.