Burning Shores’ For His Amusement storyline is a complex quest that involves several puzzles and a vast location filled with hidden rooms. However, one of the most challenging tasks is finding a way to unlock a mysteriously large door at the heart of the base. So, if you are currently facing this issue, we’ll show you how to open the volcano door in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores For His Amusement Quest Guide

After players override the Waterwing in Burning Shores, they must find a way to get through the volcano door using a key from one of the guards. You can get this item by going to the dome structure known as Raptor Raid.

You’ll have to eliminate a few Quen guards at this destination, where you can pick up the key from Fedder. You can take down these enemies quietly or go on an all-out attack to grab the item. Players can also use the new Specter Gauntlet to attack them more efficiently, featuring an automatic targeting system.

Once the fight is over, a waypoint to Fedder’s location will trigger, but you won’t be able to use the key for the volcano. Instead, players will utilize it to open the Armory, which is on the other side of Pangea Park.

Those who aren’t sure what to look for can locate this door to advance further in Londra’s base:

Upon entry, players must press the triangle button to interact with three objects around the Armory (it will feature a purple glow). Seyka will then open the door to help you get to the next area, but you must use the Pullcaster on a vent once inside.

The only other issue you may have in this destination is finding a way to charge the Energy Cell since it mandates you to search for another power source. While there, players must find a room with a broken window and initiate their Pullcaster to destroy the wall. However, you will need to be at a good angle to pull this debris down, as it can be challenging to maneuver the character from a small space.

With the Energy Cell on hand, you can return to the room by igniting the Firegleam. Fortunately, the Armory is relatively tiny compared to other locations, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find these objects (use the Focus if need be) in order to complete the mission for the DLC.

That covers everything you need to know about how to open the volcano door in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to redeem preorder bonuses.

