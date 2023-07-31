How To Mute PS5 Beep Sound

If you’re PlayStation 5 user, you’ll know the struggles of the loud start-up sound that can often disrupt the peace of a silent night. Whether you’re trying to sneak in a late gaming session or staying quiet for the kids, it can be pretty hard to boot up the system without waking someone up. But fortunately, a new beta feature has been implemented into the device that finally allows you to mute the PS5 beep sound, and we’re here to explain what steps you need to take to activate this latest mechanic.

How Do You Mute the PS5 Beep Sound? Answered

To mute the PS5 start-up sound, you must follow these instructions:

Go to ‘Settings.’

Select ‘System.’

Press ‘Beep Sound.’

Adjust the beep sound to your preferred settings or activate ‘Mute Beep Sound.’

Those who don’t see these setting features must wait until the update launches globally later this year, as it is only available for invited participants. If you are selected, you’ll need to check your email to accept the invitation and download the beta update. Keep in mind that these mechanics are subject to change for the official version, and we’ll update this guide to ensure that you get the correct results.

Aside from the beep sound, you can expect a new assistance feature to operate two controllers as if you are only using a single one. This update allows you to help a child or another player during challenging gaming moments that may be too hard for them to complete.

The PlayStation Blog also mentions a selection to activate haptic feedback, support for Dolby Atmos audio, a search option for games in the library, and many more. You can look forward to other adjustments during the official launch, but for now, you can see if you have access to these exciting features with the beta.

Now that you know how to turn off the PS5 beep sound, you can check out our other PlayStation content such as our roundup of the 2023 PlayStation Showcase. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to discover more content about the system.