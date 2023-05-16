How To Make Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

There are many fish in the sea, but for this recipe, we’re specifically looking for the Kingfish — which unfortunately isn’t easy to find. Hopefully, Ariel isn’t swimming around while you’re looking for it either. I know I can’t be the only person who finds it awkward fishing while the little mermaid is around. If the sea is clear, then easily knock out those daily gifts, or gain 2,292 energy, or 702 Star Coins by learning how to cook the Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak Recipe in Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

When making this dish, it’s important to have the right food. It’s especially important to make sure you’re using the correct fish and not the similarly-looking Swordfish. If you’re looking to make the Sweet & Sour Kingfish entree, then you’ll need three ingredients:

Kingfish

Lemon

Sugarcane

As usual, just drag one of each of these into your cooking pot to make this meal. Even though there are few ingredients, all of them are in different realms. Continue reading to find out where to locate each item.

Where to Find Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak Ingredients

Most of the ingredients in this recipe are quite easy to find, but looking for the primary component, the Kingfish, can cause a headache. You’d think it’d be as simple as fishing it up any time of day, but nope. Here’s where to find the Kingfish, along with the other ingredients for this steak.

Kingfish: This can be fished from gray and blue rings in Dazzle Beach, but only at nighttime — which is from 6pm to 10pm. You’re more likely to catch the Kingfish from the blue bubbles, though.

This can be fished from gray and blue rings in Dazzle Beach, but only at nighttime — which is from 6pm to 10pm. You’re more likely to catch the Kingfish from the blue bubbles, though. Lemon: Lemon can be picked from trees in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust.

Lemon can be picked from trees in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust. Sugarcane: Sugarcane can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

Remember, the game runs in real-time so you’ll have to actually wait until it’s night to make this meal if you don’t have the Kingfish. If you’re playing on Switch, I do not recommend time traveling because that can cause plenty of glitches, like leaving you unable to harvest crops or fish at all.

That’s how to cook the Kingfish steak entree in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more recipes, like how to make chocolate chip cookies or the wedding cake, have a look at our related links below.

About the author

