How To Make the Wedding Cake Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Wedding Cake is probably one of the most aesthetic meals you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it would actually be painful to eat this dessert for energy instead of using it as a decoration. Its purple and pink layers would look beautiful outside of Minnie Mouse’s house, for example, since the colors of the cake match the exterior of her home perfectly. If you’d like to have this bold dessert shown off around your valley, keep reading to find out how to make the Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Wedding Cake Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Wedding Cake is a 5-Star meal that will restore 1,680 energy and sells for 785 Star Coins. I wouldn’t recommend making this dessert either for energy or for selling, as there are cheaper meals that can be made that provide more energy and will give you more of a profit. With that said, there are 5 ingredients required for the Wedding Cake recipe, which are all listed below for convenience:

Butter

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Egg

Wheat

Make sure you don’t accidentally use your spring eggs, since you’ll only be able to cook this meal with the eggs you purchase from Chez Remy’s. If you accidentally use the Wild Spring Egg or the Egg-cellent Fuit, then you’ll end up making the Wonderland Cookies instead.

If you need help finding some of the ingredients for this cake, continue reading to find out all of their locations.

Where to Find Wedding Cake Ingredients in Dreamlight Valley

Wedding Cake can be tricky to make since you’ll need to have a few biomes unlocked before you’re able to gather all of the items. Here’s where you can find all of the Wedding Cake ingredients:

Butter: Butter can be purchased from Chez Remy.

Butter can be purchased from Chez Remy. Sugarcane: Purchased from Goofy’s stall in Dazzle Beach.

Purchased from Goofy’s stall in Dazzle Beach. Vanilla: Vanilla can be picked from the ground in Sunlit Plateau.

Vanilla can be picked from the ground in Sunlit Plateau. Egg: Eggs can be purchased from Chez Remy.

Eggs can be purchased from Chez Remy. Wheat: Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

That’s how to make the Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where all of the ingredients can be found. If you’d like to learn how to cook other tasty treats in the game, like Banana Ice Cream or Carrot Cake, check out the related links below.

