How to Make Hyde’s Drink in Coffee Talk 2 (Blood(ish) Red Achievement)

Toge Productions’ super chill talking simulator is a sweet blend of whimsical characters, intriguing story and, well, lots and lots of hot beverages that’ll put some pep in your step. While the cast of colorful individuals you meet as you work as a barista are charming and interesting, there are times when you’ll need to whip up a beverage without knowing the full recipe. So, for those who’re curious, here’s how to make Hyde’s drink in Coffee Talk 2. Let’s begin!

Hyde’s Drink Ingredients Recipe in Coffee Talk 2

Specifically, to make Hyde’s drink in Coffee Talk 2, you’ll need to make him a Zobo using these two ingredients:

Hibiscus

Ginger x2

Thing is, when you first meet the purple-eyed vampire on Day 5, you’ll be unable to make the drink that he wants because you won’t have any Ginger. Don’t worry, this is a scripted part of the story.

However, on the next day, your supplies of Ginger will be restocked and you’ll now be able to brew the beverage Hyde wants: a Zobo.

What Happens When You Brew a Zobo for Hyde?

Giving Hyde his correct order will please him greatly and will help grow your friendship with him. In addition, you’ll also unlock the “Blood(ish) Red” Achievement.

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on how to make Hyde’s drink in Coffee Talk 2. For more, here’s how to make Gala’s Fury Remedy. Otherwise, go ahead and take a peek at our further coverage down below.

