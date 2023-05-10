How to Make Fury’s Remedy in Coffee Talk

Image Source: Toge Productions

In a whimsical world brimming with shy mermaids, workaholic orcs and grumpy elves, having a good ol’ chinwag while grabbing a cup of Joe is the perfect way to unwind. Indeed, in Toge Productions’ unique talking simulator, meeting and greeting a colorful cast of zany characters is the order of the day. One patron in particular is a werewolf called Gala, and he really needs something to satiate his fury. So, if you’re wondering how to make Gala’s Fury’s Remedy in Coffee Talk, you’re in the right place. Let’s get into it!

How to Concoct Gala’s Fury Remedy – Gala Had

The name of the drink you’ll want to brew is called Gala Had. Fortunately, it’s not too tricky to concoct, though you’ll need three specific ingredients:

Tea

Ginger

Milk

While the gentle and kindhearted werewolf in question will clue you in to two of the ingredients: Tea and Ginger, you’ll need to figure out the third ingredient on your own. Once you’ve brewed Gala’s Fury Remedy, aka Gala Had, it’ll be permanently added to your phone.

What Happens When You Give Gala the Fury Remedy?

Essentially, when you give Gala the Gala Had drink in Coffee Talk, you’ll grow closer to him as a friend and progress your friendship with him. In addition, if you give the Gala Had drink to him while he’s in fury, you’ll calm him down and earn yourself a “Gala Had a Fit!” Achievement.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to make Gala’s Fury’s Remedy in Coffee Talk. For more, feel free to explore our further coverage of the game down below.

