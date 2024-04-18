Want to know how to make Cranberry Relish in Fallout 76? As an expansive multiplayer RPG, there are plenty of recipes to cook, creating dishes that provide different stat buffs. Cranberry Relish is one of the most complicated foods to make in post-apocalyptic Appalachia, but it’s more than worth the effort. Here’s what to do.

Fallout 76 Cranberry Relish Recipe

The Cranberry Relish recipe in Fallout 76 requires the following ingredients:

Boiled Water x2

Cranberries x2

Gourd x2

Sugar x2

Wood x1

These ingredients are all fairly easy to come across as you travel through Appalachia. The only one that might cause some trouble is Gourd. Fortunately, you’ll come across it at player camps and within the radius of the Blake’s Offering POI.

Once you’ve collected all of the ingredients, head over to a Cooking Station. This can be at one of your bases, or just a Cooking Station dotted around hub areas and cities in the open world. Before you can actually cook it, though, you need the Cranberry Relish recipe. You’ll find this in refridgerators, or as a buyable item from migrant traders.

With all ingredients, the recipe, and a Cooking Station, you can finally make Cranberry Relish. Place the items in, select the recipe, and you’ll get one block of Cranberry Relish as a result.

What Does Cranberry Relish Do in Fallout 76?

All this hassle is worth it, because Cranberry Relish in Fallout 76 is a fairly useful consumable. For starters, it restores 2.4 HP each second for 25 seconds. On top of that, you get a passive boost of 10% extra XP for an hour after eating it.

You also get 8 AP restored per second for 25 seconds, so it’s quite a helpful consumable if you’re low on stats after a fight. When it comes to your overall characteristics, it also reduces the hunger deficit by 20% and increases Radiation by 2.

That’s everything you need to know about Cranberry Relish in Fallout 76! For more on the game check out some beginner tips, how lockpicking works, and how to play instruments.

