Racing alone or against the AI is surely fun, but it’s often better to join your friends and explore around. So let’s find out how to join friends in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, as it is quite simple to do and rewarding in the long run.

How to Join Friends In Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

First, you might want to add someone as a friend in Test Drive, there are several ways to do so. The first one is quite straightforward:

Open the Map.

Explore until you find someone that you want to add.

Select them and then click “Add to Friend”.

Alternatively, you can do so directly from the options menu:

Open the Options menu (options button or Escape on keyboard)

Scroll to the right to “Group and Players”.

In “General” you will find the list of players that are in the same lobby as you.

Select the one you want to add and then select “Add as friend”.

Now you can add friends to the group, which you can do by going to the friends list and then selecting “add to group”. This way you can explore the map together along with joining races and competing against each other.

How To Fix Friends Not Being Invited To The Group

Many players have reported problems with not being able to receive invites to the group or even being able to race together, despite being in the same lobby. At the moment, there does not seem to be a fix that works for all players and situations.

We also recommend going to the Solar Hotel, and then trying to re-add them to the group. Otherwise, just try to restart the game, rejoin the lobby, and try inviting again your friend to the group. It seems to be a matter of trial and error for most players.

If they are in the group, but you are not able to race together, first make sure that your friends are on the list of participants before starting. If they aren’t, try to leave and rejoin the race.

That’s all we have for you on how to join friends in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on how to sell cars and server status errors and fixes.

