Have you been trying to find a certain resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley but keep coming up short? We can help you with this guide and tell you all about how to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Keep reading to find out what you need to know!

How Do You Get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

At the moment, the only way to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley is by getting directly from Remy. This resource is a gift that you can get with daily visits to the cute mouse. He will give you Wrought Iron as a reward for completing special quests along with bringing in items for daily deliveries.

It is worth noting that you can only get Wrought Iron once per day, which means that you’d better not miss out on any chances to get it. This rare material can be used to craft certain furniture, such as Parisian Tables.

To start earning Wrought Iron, make sure you have the latest update, The Lucky Dragon, and go talk to Remy and start his quest, Bon Appétit.

Can You Craft Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

At the moment no, Wrought Iron cannot be crafted. If you have a spare of them, for any reason, you can decide to turn them into Iron Ingots. This has had some players confused since there are two very similar crafting recipes that allow you to create Iron Ingots.

Basically, in one recipe you will use Iron Ore, which is more easily obtainable, to craft Iron Ingots. If you select the other recipe, you’ll be using the much rarer Wrought Iron. Be careful before you decide to craft some Iron Ingots!

That's all we have for you on how to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

