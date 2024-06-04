In every game with RPG elements we play, there’s always that grind, the run towards the experience points that we need in order to level up, become stronger and perhaps overcome a difficult boss. But often times, there are also other elements we have to keep an eye on, and worthiness is one of them. So if you’re wondering how to get worthiness fast in Anime Defenders, then you are on the right guide, as we’ll tell you all you need to know about it.

How to Get Worthiness Fast in Anime Defenders

Unfortunately, there is really no overall quick trick if you are looking to increase your worthiness. The only sure fire way to be sure that you are actually raising your unit’s worthiness and not actually wasting precious time and money on re-rolls, is to go ahead and dispose of as many enemies as possible. The way it works is that every 100 units killed, you will get 1% of Worthiness for your unit. So, a quick calculation, if you are looking to raise your unit’s worthiness to 80%, that would mean killing 8000 units.

Image source: Roblox Corp via Twinfinite

It’s definitely not a quick job, but by using Infinite mode you can get to raise that worthiness number pretty quickly, even more if you can access areas such as the Shingashina. The key is to stay in areas where you get enemies fast and you can take them down as quickly as possible.

Worthiness means that when you go to use “rank re-rolls”, you will get a better chance at improving that unit stats. In that screen, you can select a unit and see its worthiness percentage. For example, if that unit’s worthiness is at 25%, it means that by rank re-rolling you have a 25% chance of improving its stats. But keep in mind that worthiness will reset each time you decide to use rank re-rolls. So before you waste that worthiness for good, better be sure the percentage is high enough to have a shot at improvements.

