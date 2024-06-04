How to Get Worthiness Fast in Anime Defenders - the hub area in Anime Defenders
Category:
Guides

How to Get Worthiness Fast in Anime Defenders

Let's raise that worthiness quick!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 09:16 am

In every game with RPG elements we play, there’s always that grind, the run towards the experience points that we need in order to level up, become stronger and perhaps overcome a difficult boss. But often times, there are also other elements we have to keep an eye on, and worthiness is one of them. So if you’re wondering how to get worthiness fast in Anime Defenders, then you are on the right guide, as we’ll tell you all you need to know about it.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Worthiness Fast in Anime Defenders

Unfortunately, there is really no overall quick trick if you are looking to increase your worthiness. The only sure fire way to be sure that you are actually raising your unit’s worthiness and not actually wasting precious time and money on re-rolls, is to go ahead and dispose of as many enemies as possible. The way it works is that every 100 units killed, you will get 1% of Worthiness for your unit. So, a quick calculation, if you are looking to raise your unit’s worthiness to 80%, that would mean killing 8000 units.

The Rank Rerolls shrine in Anime Defenders
Image source: Roblox Corp via Twinfinite

It’s definitely not a quick job, but by using Infinite mode you can get to raise that worthiness number pretty quickly, even more if you can access areas such as the Shingashina. The key is to stay in areas where you get enemies fast and you can take them down as quickly as possible.

Worthiness means that when you go to use “rank re-rolls”, you will get a better chance at improving that unit stats. In that screen, you can select a unit and see its worthiness percentage. For example, if that unit’s worthiness is at 25%, it means that by rank re-rolling you have a 25% chance of improving its stats. But keep in mind that worthiness will reset each time you decide to use rank re-rolls. So before you waste that worthiness for good, better be sure the percentage is high enough to have a shot at improvements.

That’s all we have for you on how to get worthiness fast in Anime Defenders. For more guides on the game, check out how to get sharpshooter and the Roblox anime defenders tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Defenders Trello Link (June 2024)
A battle in progress in Anime Defenders.
A battle in progress in Anime Defenders.
A battle in progress in Anime Defenders.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Anime Defenders Trello Link (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
destiny 2 weasel, cat, witch queen
destiny 2 weasel, cat, witch queen
destiny 2 weasel, cat, witch queen
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Ed McGlone and others Ed McGlone and others Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders - the warrior princess next to the game's logo
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders - the warrior princess next to the game's logo
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders - the warrior princess next to the game's logo
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Defenders Trello Link (June 2024)
A battle in progress in Anime Defenders.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Anime Defenders Trello Link (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
destiny 2 weasel, cat, witch queen
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Ed McGlone and others Ed McGlone and others Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders - the warrior princess next to the game's logo
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 4, 2024
Author
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).