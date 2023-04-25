Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Every collection event adds a large number of new items for players to buy. While there is a way for players to buy collection event items outright, that isn’t the better way to do things. Instead, all players should be focusing on packs. Here’s how to get Veiled event packs in Apex Legends.

How to Get Every Pack in the Apex Legends Veiled Collection Event

As with every collection event, there are 24 items on offer for players to collect. This time around, collecting all 24 will earn you the Apex Contagion Prestige Skin for Caustic. The easiest way to collect these items is by buying event packs. These event packs offer one random item from the event and two random items from the overall possible items for 700 Apex Coins each.

Occasionally, the reward tracker for all players will include an event pack for free, but that isn’t the case this time. This means buying every event pack will cost you 16,800 Apex Coins in total. While you can earn Apex Coins through the battle pass, each season only offers a little more than the amount one event pack costs.

If you want to buy the Apex Coins outright, you’re looking at the 11,500 ($99.99) and 6,700 ($59.99) bundles. This means you’re looking at roughly $160. However, you can shave $10 by instead buying the 4,350 ($39.99) and 1,000 ($9.99) bundles.

Those who would instead prefer to purchase the items they want directly can do so for either Crafting Materials or outright Apex Coins. Every Epic item costs 800 Crafting Materials/1,000 Apex Coins, and every Legendary is 2,400 Crafting Materials/1,800 Apex Coins.

The Veiled collection event will run until May 9, so players will have time to determine if the packs are worth it.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to get Veiled event packs in Apex Legends. Check out our links below for more tips and tricks to survive the battle royale.

