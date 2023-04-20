Apex Legends Veiled Collection Event: Start Date, Rewards, Caustic Prestige Skin & More

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Fun in the sun is over now that the darkness is coming.

Apex Legends has been ramping up the frequency of collection events, putting this new one as the second of season 16. This time around, rather than an heirloom, players can earn a new special skin for Caustic. Here is everything we know about the Apex Legends Veiled collection event.

The Veiled collection event starts on April 25 and ends on May 9. You can earn up to 1,600 points in the reward tracker every day, so there will be plenty of available time.

Veiled Collection Event Rewards

The announcement only shows off a few of the skins that will be available through event packs. It looks like there is at least a Sentinel, CAR, and Spitfire on offer. However, any of these might also feature in their own bundle if players don’t want to take the RNG chance of packs.

Collection events in Apex Legends also always include a free reward tracker that anyone can progress by completing event challenges such as getting kills and assists or top-10s in battle royale modes. Players will need to reach 5,000 points to unlock all rewards.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

The following items can be earned during the event:

Veiled Event Badge

75 Crafting Materials

19 Battle Pass Stars

Epic Universal Holo

Epic Charm

Legendary Mozambique Skin

Legendary Newcastle Skin

Apex Legends Veiled Collection Event Apex Contagion Prestige Caustic Skin

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

While most collection events feature a special Heirloom for buying all 24 event packs, sometimes they offer a Prestige skin for a Legend. This time it is the Apex Contagion Prestige skin for Caustic.

Prestige skins offer three tiers of skins. The first tier’s skin is immediately available, but players must do 30,000 damage and then 100,000 damage with the related Legend to unlock the next two tiers. This damage is consecutive, so once players do the 30,000, they only need to do another 70,000. Prestige skins also include an exclusive legendary Finisher once you reach 100,000 damage.

Veiled Collection Event TDM Unshielded Deadeye LTM

A new limited-time mode will be arriving in the Veiled event only for team deathmatch. You won’t have shields or helmets, and each player will be given one of three incredibly deadly loadouts:

Wingman and 30-30 Repeater

Hemlok and G7 Scout

Kraber and Sentinel

The 50-kill limit remains, and the matches are sure to go fast. This is especially because a Kraber hits for at least 140 damage, and players will only have 100 health.

This is everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Veiled collection event. For more Apex Legends guides and news, take a look at our links below.

