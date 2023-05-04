How to Get & Use Mini-Neutron Bomb in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoverse

There are tons of mysterious items to be picked up and found in Honkai: Star Rail, and it certainly doesn’t help that the game isn’t always very forthcoming about how you can go about actually using them. One such item is the Mini-Neutron Bomb, which sounds as ominous as the circumstances in which you acquire it. Here’s how to get and use the Mini-Neutron Bomb in Honkai: Star Rail.

Getting the Mini-Neutron Bomb in Honkai: Star Rail

First off, the Mini-Neutron Bomb can be acquired once you reach Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai: Star Rail. Teleport over to the Central Starskiff Haven Space Anchor, then head directly west to find a stack of boxes in the corner. We’ve included a map screenshot down below for reference:

Examine the boxes, and you’ll be informed that the Mini-Neutron Bomb has been registered to your biometrics, and you’re now forced to carry it around with you.

How to Use the Mini-Neutron Bomb

At the time of writing, we’ve not discovered how or where we’re supposed to use the Mini-Neutron Bomb in Honkai: Star Rail, or if we’re supposed to dispose of it. The item description reads as follows: “A small nuclear weapon. Its countdown will begin automatically when it no longer detects the registrant’s vital signs. In other words, you can’t just throw it away. Maybe we can chuck it in a lake somewhere…”

The problem is, there’s no significant body of water or lake to be found in Honkai: Star Rail. At least not yet. It’s entirely possible that this item could come into play in a future update, or perhaps, it’s simply an easter egg or reference to Death Stranding, where players had to toss a bomb into the lake during a particularly harrowing mission.

Either way, put this item in the back of your mind for now. There could be more to it, or maybe that’s all there is to it.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use the Mini-Neutron Bomb in Honkai: Star Rail for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of the monthly F2P income and our character tier list.

