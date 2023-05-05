Image Source: miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail has proven to be an exciting space adventure with an abundance of hidden objectives that give out extra achievements and other minor rewards. Among those is the acquiring of the Dazzling Golden Watch, which is essentially a process of getting a random item from an NPC that can be the first step to getting a somewhat better reward down the line. If you’re an avid collector of anything and everything in a game and want to know how to track this down, here is our guide for how to get and use the Dazzling Golden Watch in Honkai Star Rail.

How to Find the Dazzling Golden Watch in Honkai Star Rail

The Dazzling Watch you see above is relatively hidden, unless you know where to look. Take a teleport to the Administrative District at Jarilo-VI using the space anchor by the train station. From there, make your way up to the narrow catwalk on the left side overlooking the tracks. There will be a brown suitcase sitting by the railing, which contains the Dazzling Watch.

Interact with the suitcase, which will bring up some dialogue options. Choose the ones that prompt you to open it until you get to the set of options that read as follows:

“Of course, I have”

“We don’t have time for this!”

Choose the second option until the interaction sequence ends. The watch is now yours.

Side Note: You can choose the first option to obtain the watch as well, but it will cost you one Praise of High Morals.

With the Dazzling Watch in your possession, teleport back to the Administrative District via the Central Plaza space anchor to find a man named Wallace.

Wallace will be wearing a long white coat with glasses near the center of the plaza by the statue. Interact with him to start a dialogue until you can ask him “Is this watch yours?”

After finishing the dialogue, Wallace will reward you with 5,000 Credits, a substantial reward for an easy lost and found mission.

That concludes our guide for how to get and use the Dazzling Watch in Honkai Star Rail. We hope that you find this useful and let us know what your favorite quest is in the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our guides to everything in the game, such as our Honkai: Star Rail Character Tier List.

