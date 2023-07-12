How to Get & Use Chicken Feed in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Given that Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is all about raising your own farm, it stands to reason that you need to keep your animals fed and happy, and that includes your chickens. You can’t go feeding them regular old Fodder—you need something a little more specialized. With our Story of Seasons guide, you’ll learn where to get and how to feed your chickens!

Where to Get Chicken Feed and How to Use it in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

While food can be grown for some animals, like cows and horses, the same can’t be said for chickens. In order to feed your feathery friends in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you have to get your hands on some Bird Feed.

That’s easy enough: you can do that right from Takakura’s Ledger. You’ll find it next to entrance to the barn, just outside your house. It is the little blue book on the table, next to the crate. Once you interact with Takakura’s Ledger, choose ‘Order Feed,’ select an open slot, then choose ‘Bird Feed.’ Be aware that it’ll take Takakura a day to process your request!

Image Source: Marvelous Games

Once you have some Bird Feed, go into the barn, take out the Bird Feed, then interact with the food trough. Your chickens now have food for several days. Keep in mind that you only have to fill the trough once it’s empty. Do not keep adding more as this does not increase the amount of food your chickens can eat. It simply replaces the food from before.

You likely realized that Bird Feed in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is rather expensive at 100 Gold a pop. The payoff is definitely worth it given that eggs fetch a pretty penny, as well as being many villagers favorite items. To front the cost, we highly recommend reading up on our fishing guide as fish can be a good source of income.