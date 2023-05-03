How to Get & Use Ancient Coin in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoverse

While exploring the planets of Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll come across different types of collectibles that can be used in various ways. One, in particular, is an old coin from the past, which was once considered a valuable resource of Belobog. So, if you want to know more about this currency, here’s how to get and use Ancient Coins in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Get Ancient Coins in HSR

There are two ways players can collect Ancient Coins in Honkai: Star Rail:

Hitting breakable objects in Jarilo-VI

Dig through trash cans in Jarilo-VI

Those who haven’t unlocked planet Jarilo-VI must progress further in the storyline in order to discover the Ancient Coins. From there, you can start hitting any breakable items you encounter in this location, which will be marked with a target.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Players can look around areas like the Administrative District and Outlying Snow Plains, but watch out for lingering enemies when not in a safe zone.

Although the second method is relatively unorthodox, you may be able to find Ancient Coins in these items. However, you must interact with the trash can several times since the characters in your party will judge you and continuously question your methods. All players need to do is ignore their shrewd comments to possibly grab a coin from a letter and repeat this process to expand their inventory further.

How to Use Ancient Coins in HSR

There isn’t much currently known about the use of Ancient Coins, as it is no longer used as currency during modern times. Nevertheless, you can collect three of them to earn five Stellar Jades through the Twinkly, Winkly achievement in the Memories We Share section.

Since the Ancient Coin is classified as a ‘Mission’ item, it may be utilized in a quest later down the line, but for now, it seems as though it can only be used for an achievement.

That does it for our guide on how to get and use Ancient Coins in Honkai: Star Rail. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Free Pulls.

