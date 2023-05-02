How Long Is Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG from HoYoverse, and while it does feature quite a few mechanical and UI similarities to the popular Genshin Impact, the RPG combat adds quite a bit more nuance and strategy to battle. Similarly, it’s also a very talkative story-based game. If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat Honkai: Star Rail, here’s what you need to know.

How Long to Beat Honkai: Star Rail’s Story

As of launch week, it should take around 40 hours to beat Honkai: Star Rail‘s main story and the various side quests that it offers. It should be noted, though, that the main story is not complete, and HoYoverse has plans to continuously update the game with even more story content over the next few years so players will always have something to come back to every few months.

Just like in Genshin Impact, these updates for Honkai: Star Rail will also come with new planets to explore, along with new mini-games and side stories to check out. With that in mind, if you were to jump into the game completely fresh a year from now, for instance, it may take much longer than 40 hours to catch up with all of the main story content.

So if the idea of having to spend potentially 100 hours to catch up with Star Rail’s story content a year from now sounds terrible, we’d definitely recommend jumping in as quickly as possible while the game length is still fairly manageable.

That’s all you need to know about how long it takes to beat Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts