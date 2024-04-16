In a Roblox RPG as intense and combat-heavy as King Legacy, you need all the stat buffs you can get. As such, knowing how to get Toy Fruit in King Legacy is absolutely crucial. Also called Hobi-Hobi No Mi in-game, it’s a Devil Fruit that instantly boosts your stats by over 4,000. Therefore, it’s easily one of the most coveted items in the whole game.

How to Get King Legacy Toy Fruit

There are two possible ways to get Toy Fruit in King Legacy. It can land as a random drop from select rare chests, or you can purchase it from Black Market Vendor NPCs.

Purchasing From Vendors

The more reliable method here is to purchase it on the black market. Not all Black Market Vendors in King Legacy will have the Toy Fruit, however. You’ll need to traverse the map, speaking to each vendor as you go. More specifically, we recommend checking out the Third Sea area that was released in early 2024, and high-level Second Sea islands like Fiore and Soldier Headquarter.

It won’t come cheap, though. Purchasing the Toy Fruit using your in-game cash appears impossible at the time of writing, so your only option is to bypass currency and use Robux, which cost real-life money. Toy Fruit seems to cost 3,000 Robux, the equivalent of around $10. If this seems worth it to you for the performance buff, it’s a more readily available option.

Opening Chests

Alternatively, there’s every chance you may get lucky and get the Toy Fruit from a chest. It’s incredibly rare, but some members on the King Legacy Fandom page reported pulling it from the chest labeled ‘There’s Something Unusual Happening Around You’.

Of course, there’s never any guarantee that you’ll get quite as lucky as this. That said, if you’re a F2P player and don’t mind opening each and every chest you come across, there’s always a small chance.

How to Use Toy Fruit in King Legacy

Once you get Toy Fruit in King Legacy, you’ll fast realize it’s one of the best upgrades in the entire game. Its most significant boost is an increase of 4,300 to your base stats, but it’s the attacking potency of its abilities, particularly with AoE in mind, that makes it so useful.

Toy Fruit’s E skill is called Guardian’s Punishment, and doesn’t require any of your energy to perform. It lands over 12,000 damage over five seconds, primarily ranged damage to take out enemies far away. Considering that’s its base ability, that should tell you how good this Devil Fruit is.

The other ideal attack for Toy Fruit is its X ability, Aerial Inferno. This requires 250 energy but deals over 12,000 damage as well, over a wider area of effect. AoE attacks like this are the highlight of Hobi-Hobi No Mi, so if that’s your ideal play style it’s the perfect choice.

That’s all for this guide! For more, check out the latest King Legacy codes and details on how to get all Haki abilities. We’ve also got a guide on how to get the Thief’s Rag in King Legacy.

