One of Harvest Island’s very first Quests involves walking to the Island to give your first Harvest Offering to the Gods. However, despite this being an important first step to introduce you to a key game mechanic, there is a lack of clear instructions on how to get to the Island. Don’t worry though, if you’ve found yourself a little bit lost, then we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a complete explainer on how to get to the Island in Harvest Island.

Getting to the Island in Harvest Island

The Island can be frustrating to locate, because even though it’s relatively easy to get to, the path you need to take is never indicated, meaning there are no clear instructions on which way to head. Many of the different paths at the edge of your farm will simply trigger a prompt telling you that you’re unable to progress in that direction due to danger, so this can create some frustration.

Don’t worry though. We’ve mapped out the complete path to the Island to make your first visit much easier. To start, you’ll need to exit your house follow the path to the right, and then head South, down past the chicken pen.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

Continue in this direction, and you’ll be able to walk past the clothing line. Now, make a turn to the right, and follow the path to the next section of the map. This is the only area of the outside map that is accessible at the beginning of your journey, which means it can be easy to miss the first time around.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

Now, you’ll find yourself on the beach section that borders your farmland. From here, continue to head North, and eventually, you will stumble across a boardwalk.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

Continue to follow the boardwalk in the North direction, and you will finally reach the Island.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve arrived on the Island, you can get to completing your tasks, such as collecting ten Coconuts for your father and completing your first Harvest Offering. To make your first Harvest Offering, head North from the bottom of the Island, up between the section of Coconut Trees. You will now come across the Statue, which you can use to deliver your Harvest Offering and save your game.

Image Source: Yobob Games via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get to the Island in Harvest Island. Now that you know how to reach this key destination and complete some of your first Quests, feel free to check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more helpful guides covering other farming and life-sim games, such as our Moonstone Island Combat guide, or the best fish pond in Stardew Valley.