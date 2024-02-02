How to Get to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is chock-full of optional secret locations. Mohgwyn Palace is one such secret location that rewards players handsomely for figuring out its whereabouts and fighting the boss at the end. We’ll take you on a step-by-step journey of how to get to Mohgywyn Palace in Elden Ring so you can reap the benefits and enjoy the fun challenges this optional zone dishes out.

There are actually two methods for getting to Mohgwyn Palace. The first one requires an internet connection while the second is achievable offline through a late-game area. In this guide, we’ll go over both of these methods, starting with the online-only one.

Method 1: Get Pureblood Knight’s Medal from Varré

Speak to Enia at the Roundtable Hold

After completing Stormveil Castle and fighting and defeating Godrick, go to the Roundtable Hold and talk to Finger-Reader Enia, who happens to be chilling out next to two giant fingers.

Talking to Enia initiates the first leg of this quest.

Speak to Varré at Rose Church

Defeating the boss of Stormveil Castle and speaking with Enia triggers White Mask Varré to move from Limgrave over to Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes. Head over to Rose Church now to speak with Varré. Rose Church is just south of Raya Lucaria and west of the Fallen Ruins of the Lake Site of Grace.

When speaking to Varré, select the “Something seems off” text to receive five Festering Bloody Fingers from him.

Invade three players

The Festering Bloody Finger item is used to invade other players in Elden Ring. Keep in mind that the Festering Bloody Finger is a consumable item, meaning it depletes after use. When you use three of these to invade three players, Varré will reward you as a Knight of Mohg.

Don’t be too intimidated at the prospect of doing PVP so early in the game. You don’t need to actually win the invasions to advance to the next step of getting to Mohgwyn. Though, as stated before, you do need an internet connection in order to invade players.

After invading three players using the Festering Bloody Fingers, speak to Varré and he’ll congratulate you with the Lord of Blood’s Favor and call you a Knight of Mohg.

Use Lord of Blood’s Favor on a maiden

The next step shows you just how demented of a person Varré is. You know that Lord of Blood’s Favor item Varré just gave you? He wants you to use that on a dead maiden. Being anointed a Knight of Mohg isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, huh? What defines a ‘maiden’ in Elden Ring is pretty narrow, so we’ll help you find one.

The easiest place to find a dead maiden is far northeast of Rose Church over at the Church of Inhibition Site of Grace. This church is on top of the mountainous plateau overlooking Liurnia Lake down below.

Go up to the maiden corpse and use the Lord of Blood’s Favor on it.

You can also use the Lord of Blood’s Favor on other maiden corpses instead. One such maiden corpse is located in the Chapel of Anticipation. You must use an Imbued Sword Key in the Four Belfries to find this. Another method is killing Heyetta at Lake-Facing Cliffs and using the Favor on her corpse.

Now head back to Varré at Rose Church and he’ll give you a Bloody Finger; talk to him again and he’ll finally give you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. The Pureblood Knight’s Medal teleports you to Mohgwyn’s Palace, congrats!

Method 2: Use Portal in Consecrated Snowfield

This method involves some old-fashioned exploration, internet not required! The first step is to get to the Consecrated Snowfield area. This zone is considered a secret path to the fabled Haligtree, so it involves many steps.

Get both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion

First, you must have both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallions. Our Haligtree guide goes through a detailed walkthrough of how to get each half of the medallion.

But to summarize, the first half is located in the Village of Albanaurics in Liurnia. Find Albus in the jar and speak with him to get the right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

The second half of the medallion is located all the way north in the Mountaintop of the Giants. You must go through Castle Sol and defeat Commander Niall to pick up the Left Half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

Find the waygate to Mohgwyn in the Consecrated Snowfield

With both halves, go to the Grand Lift of Rold just past Leydell and activate the “Hoist secret medallion” dialogue using the now-complete Haligtree Medallion. The lift takes you to the Hidden Path to the Haligtree, which leads directly to the Consecrated Snowfield.

Your destination is all the way west to the waygate to Mohgwyn. Here’s the location of the waygate:

Activate the portal and you’ll be teleported straight to Mohgwyn’s Palace. Congratulations, you didn’t even have to bloody your hands through Varré to get there!

That covers both methods of how to get to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring.