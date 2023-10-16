As you embark on your adventure across Mournstead, you’ll soon arrive at a hub location known in-game as Skyrest Bridge. Here, you’ll meet a handful of NPCs who’ll not only shed light on the overarching conflict across the cursed land, but will sell you helpful items as well. Soon, however, you’ll discover a few locked doors within this hub area that require a special key. So, if you’re wondering how to get the Skyrest Bridge key in Lords of the Fallen, we’ve got you covered.

How to Obtain the Skyrest Bridge Key

It’s a bit of a trek, but we’ll give you a step-by-step guide of how to acquire the elusive key in Lords of the Fallen down below.

How to Acquire the Skyrest Bridge Key Firstly, spawn at the Vestige of Chabui, which is the Sanctuary Vestige. Then, head outside and turn right. Go down the ladder nearby here. Once you’ve descended the two ladders, turn left and proceed forward. Be mindful of enemies that may ambush you and try to push you off the ledge. Carefully jump over the hanging platforms and keep pressing forward. Next, when you come to the wooden lift, hop onto it and head on up. At the top, proceed down the staircase in front of you. When you reach the bottom of the stairs, take a right under the archway. At the end of this corridor, look right and you’ll be able to see a glowing object. Use your Umbral Lamp to walk along until you’re above the loot and then put away your lamp to drop down on top of it. Turn around 180 degrees and head toward the edge of the cliff. You’ll spy an Umbral device that you can pull toward you. Here, you’re going to need to enter the Umbral. Hold L2 and press the Square/ Y button on your controller to do so. Then, use R3 to lock-on to the target and then hold L2 and press R2 to pull the Umbral device toward you. When you cross the chasm, head to your left and you’ll see an Umbral body with a glowing item on them. Use the Umbral Lamp to pull the item out, and the Skyrest Bridge Key will be yours for the taking.

And, voila! That's everything you need to know about how to get the Skyrest Bridge Key in Lords of the Fallen.