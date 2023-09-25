How to Get Rebecca’s Guts Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077

There are a slew of different Iconic weapons and items to track down in Cyberpunk 2077, and a select few are tied to the smash-hit Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime. One item that is a must-have for fans of Rebecca is her shotgun from the second half of the series, and to make sure you add it to your arsenal ASAP, we’re here to break down how to find Rebecca’s Guts Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Rebecca’s Shotgun Location

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The GUTS Shotgun is pretty easy to find in Cyberpunk 2077, and can be nabbed after the lockdown of Watson ends following the Heist mission.

Head on over to a fast travel point of your choice and then go to the Arasaka Tower Fast Travel station. Upon arriving at the Tower, you’ll want to head up to the top of Memorial Park at the center of the area, where the holographic koi fish can be seen swimming around.

Go to the left side of the park and look for the yellow skyscraper. When you find it, look for the curving walkway directly across from it with some hedges between it and you. Head under the walkway by jumping over the hedges, and then look to your right to find the Guts shotgun in a nearby bush. If you have trouble spotting it, you can scan the area to highlight it by pressing L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

After you find it, all you need to do is grab it to add it to your inventory. There won’t be any special messages or quests like there were with David’s Jacket, but it means you can get to using the weapon that much more quickly.

Guts Stats and Abilities

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Once you have the Guts shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll be privy to one of the best Carnage shotguns in Cyberpunk 2077.

Though its stats and overall power will be based on your level when you find it, you can upgrade it all the way up to Tier 5 with the proper item components. Doing so means you’ll consistently have a top of the line Carnage shotgun to blow enemies away with, and won’t have to spend too much time cycling through different weapons that you pick up.

You’ll also be able to make use of its stellar bonus modifiers and effects. Rebecca’s boom stick provides you with a 85 percent increase to any Headshot damage you inflict with it, and increases your chance of scoring such hits with its 20 Projectiles. All of its shots can likewise ricochet, and will enjoy a 75 percent increase to their Armor Penetration.

The only downside is that it reduces your movement speed and jump height, but these are fairly easy to offset with the right Perks and Cyberware.

Best Builds for Using Guts Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077

Speaking of which: There are certain builds that lend themselves heavily to making the most of Rebecca’s Guts shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077, especially since the 2.0 updates.

In general, a full Body type build will serve you just fine. Its health regen bonuses and Shotgun-centric abilities in particular can be super helpful for making sure you’re able to tank hits and get up close and personal with enemies.

Otherwise, you can do a Rebecca build that spreads your Attribute and Perk points across Body and Reflexes to become a whirling ball of shotgun shells. We’d personally recommend this approach, as it gives you more mobility and matches the chaotic energy of the pint-sized Edgerunner to a tee.

And that's everything you need to know regarding how to get Rebecca's Guts Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077.