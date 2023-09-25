CD Projekt Red has added plenty of easter eggs to Cyberpunk 2077 over the course of its development, and one of the best ones is arguably David Martinez’s iconic yellow jacket. It can be difficult to track down if you don’t know where to look though, which is why we’re here to show you how to get David’s Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 David Martinez’s Jacket Location

Whereas other Cyberpunk Edgerunners items like Rebecca’s Guts Shotgun aren’t too hard to obtain, David’s Jacket requires a bit of leg work to get in Cyberpunk 2077.

Most all of this is tied to completing the Over the Edge Side Job, which can be taken on after you finish the Heist main story mission and the Watson lockdown ends. We’ve provided specific instructions for completing this quest down below.

Go to Megabuilding 4 in Cyberpunk 2077. The exact location of the job is marked in the image below. It will bring you to an alleyway with graffiti of David’s Edgerunner symbol next to a Braindance headset in a trash can. Interact with the Braindance Headset to trigger a cutscene. After interacting with the headset, a short clip from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime will play out. At the end of the scene, David’s name will be mentioned and V will need to contact the area’s Fixer about him. Text Muamar “El Captain” Reyes. Press Down on the D-Pad to bring up your phone menu and send a text to Muamar “El Captain” Reyes to learn more about David. He’ll tell you to wait a day while he tracks down some info for you. You can pass time by using the Skip Time option from the pause main menu, but this may make the next part of the quest not trigger properly. Instead, drive around or Fast Travel until a day has passed in-game. Reply to Falco’s message. After the game registers that a day has passed, you’ll receive a message from Falco about David Martinez. After you respond, he’ll tell you that he and Lucy are no longer active, but also says they’ve prepared a gift for you due to your mutual distaste for Arasaka. You’ll then be given coordinates for where you can pick up their gift. Collect David Martinez’s Jacket. The marker will lead you to a container sitting on a guard rail overlooking Night City. Open it up, and you’ll find David’s Jacket inside.

Does the Jacket Have Special Effects? Answered

As for what David’s Jacket can offer your character in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s entirely aesthetic.

As with most clothing following the 2.0 update, this article of clothing doesn’t provide any Armor or physical protection. It also doesn’t have any special effects it grants you when you wear it, meaning you don’t have any in-game reasons to don these brightly-colored duds.

And yet, it’s hard not to see the appeal of making this your Outer Torso clothing item of choice. It captures David’s look from the Edgerunners anime perfectly, and decidedly helps your character stand out from the crowd.

And with that, you know everything we have to share about finding David‘s Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077. This is far from our only piece of Cyberpunk content though, and you can find plenty more down below.