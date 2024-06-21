How to Get the Greatsword of Solitude in Elden Ring

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree features several new weapon types and gear. One of the first swords you can obtain when you enter this new area is the Greatsword of Solitude. Let’s look at how to get it!

Where to Find Greatsword of Solitude in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You can find the Greatsword of Solitude inside the Western Nameless Mausoleum. This building is located northwest of your spawning location in the Realm of Shadow. Just ride Torrent, and you can easily get there within a minute.

Be warned that there are several bird monsters that hang around this area. I recommend going to this spot during the day so you can easily spot them. Luckily, you don’t need to pass through a mini-dungeon to reach the boss since you will immediately enter the arena.

How to Defeat Blackgaol Knight

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

To claim your Greatsword of Solitude, you must defeat the Blackgaol Knight mini-boss. Although you can access him immediately, he is not an easy opponent. Even with my massive health bar, he still managed to kill me with two strikes. I highly recommend grabbing some Scadutree Fragments to reduce the amount of damage you receive from enemies in the Realm of Shadow.

The Blackgaol Knight uses a crossbow and a greatsword. At the start of the fight, he will immediately shoot several arrows, which you can dodge by moving sideways. Attacking him right after he utilizes his crossbow is a great way to land some damage.

After using his crossbow, he will immediately switch to his greatsword. Despite being large and heavy, the man can swing the large weapon quickly. He will often unleash the Solitary Moon Slash skill. This attack almost killed me, but I somehow survived with 1 HP and managed to chug a Flask to survive.

The Blackgaol Knight has very high Poise, but you can interrupt him using heavy weapons. Here are some weapon types you may want to bring to this boss fight:

Hammers

Greatsword

Colossal weapons

Great katana

Greataxes

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Greatsword of Solitude in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more gaming content, you can read our post on Revered Spirit Ashes locations since you need this item to upgrade.

