How to Get the Dead Catch Records Studio Key in Redfall & What It’s Used For

On your journey through the titular town of Redfall, you’ll likely come across lots of different keys. They’re all useful in their own way, but knowing where to find the one you need can be incredibly handy. Here’s how to get the Dead Catch Records Studio Key and what it’s used for in Redfall. Let’s get into it!

How to Find the Dead Catch Records Studio Key in Redfall

First things first, in order to get your mitts on the Dead Catch Records Studio Key in Redfall, you’re going to need to head to the north eastern area of Basswood and enter the Dead Catch Records building. We’ve marked it on the map below to make things easier:

Once you arrive, head into the kitchen area on your left. Here, you’ll find a fridge, a microwave, and a radio along with the Dead Catch Records Studio Key on a white table next to some mugs.

What Is the Dead Catch Records Studio Key Used For?

Once you’ve got the key, head up the stairs in the kitchen and turn right. Next to a bunch of framed records is a locked door. Here, you can use the key to access the music room and a recording booth. Early on in the game, there’s not much to find in these rooms. However, later in the game, you’ll be tasked with entering here to find another important key: the Shipyard Office Key, though it only spawns when you begin a specific quest.

And just like that, we come to the end of our guide on how to get the Dead Catch Records Studio Key and what it’s used for in Redfall. For more, here’s how co-op campaign progression works in-game. Otherwise, feel free to browse our related coverage below.

