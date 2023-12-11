How to Get Tenants in Sims 4 For Rent

If you’ve decided to play The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack, you’ll get the chance to become both Landlord and Tenant. Here is the guide on how to get tenants or become a landlord in the expansion pack The Sims 4 For Rent.

How to Get Tenants Sims 4 For Rent

When you purchase a property in The Sims 4 For Rent, you can either buy a pre-made or turn it into a Residential Rental. They can be created on a vacant lot, or in a lot where Sims are already living. There are three ways to turn your property into a Residential Rental.

On any lot, select Build Mode and change the Lot Type to Residential Rental

Buy a Residential Rental by using the Phone

While in Live Mode, open the Owned Businesses menu in the bottom right of the screen

Once you do that, it’s time to get some Tenants for your property. Here is how to fill a Residential Unit with tenants.

Choose the Owned Businesses Tab in the bottom left corner of the screen (Cash register icon)

Select the rental apartment of your choice

Go to the Fill Vacancy button

Select Tenants

Pick the roomer that fulfils the apartment’s agreement

Click Done

Also, don’t forget to first set your Lease Agreement. Otherwise, you’ll be letting them live there cheaply. Under the Lease Agreement, you can set the Lease Length and Residential Unit Rent per day, as well as the Unit rules.

Players can have up to 6 Units under one residential rental. Each Unit can have up to 8 Sims, meaning that a maximum of 48 Sims can live in a single residential rental. Units come in all sizes and shapes, starting from a small single square room you can build and choose to rent.

Image Source: Maxis Studios

How to Increase Residential Unit Rating Sims 4 For Rent

One of the important things when you’fe a Landlord is to take care of your residential unit’s rating in The Sims 4 For Rent. First of all, the tenants need to fulfil all of the requirements of the Tenant Agreement.

Environment

Size

Maintenance

Amenities

Of course, you’ll always have to pay attention to avoid the factors that can negatively impact your residential unit rating. There are several of them, and our advice is to take care regularly of all of them.

Evicting Tenants without a proper reason

Breaking into neighbor’s home and meddling in their business

Snubbing Tenant’s Revolt and Maintenance needs

Stealing from the Tenants

Increasing rent after you choose a Tennant

So, when choosing tenants for your property, pay attention first off all to their habits, to the fact that they fulfil all of the items of the Lease Agreement, as well as how well they fit in with your other tenants. It’s up to you to ensure that the rented premises are regularly maintained, that the size of the premises is sufficient for the number of people living in it, and that you respect their rights and privacy.