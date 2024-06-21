How to Get Tarisland Twitch Drops

Level Infinite is known to be extremely generous with drops, most recently for their extraction shooter Arena Breakout: Infinite. Now, it’s time for them to do the same with their new MMORPG. Here is everything you need to know about Tarisland Twitch drops and how to get them.

When Will Twitch Drops for Tarisland Start?

The Tarisland Twitch drop campaign will be active once the global launch celebration stream starts, which you can follow on Tarisland’s official Twitch channel. The stream is scheduled for 22:30 (UTC +8), and it will reward those watching with exclusive drops. You can check the developer’s tweet regarding that below.

Adventurers, join us for a special live stream celebrating the official launch of Tarisland tonight at 22:30(UTC+8)! Tune in on Twitch for exciting gameplay showcases and exclusive Twitch Drop rewards. Don't miss out on this opportunity to witness the grand opening of Tarisland!… pic.twitter.com/wyWAAIN43c — Tarisland (@Taris_Official) June 21, 2024

How to Get Tarisland Twitch Drop Rewards

Image Source: Twitch via Twinfinite

Since the campaign still hasn’t started, there is no information on what the rewards will be exactly. However, it’s safe to guess that it will be in-game currency, mount or pet skins, and various other cosmetics.

To claim them, you’ll need to link your game account to your Twitch account. For Arena Breakout: Infinite, you did that via the game’s website. Currently, there is no such page for Tarisland, but we expect it to be live once the celebration stream begins.

Once you’ve linked your account, you’ll be ready to start earning rewards. As of now, the only channel we know will definitely be eligible for drops is Tarisland’s official channel. There will probably be other streamers who will have drops enabled. To check that, tune in to the stream and see whether the drop progress starts in your drop inventory.

That covers all you need to know regarding Tarisland Twitch drops. For more info on this and other MMORPGs, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. Also, if you’re planning on playing a support class, check out our Bard and Priest build guides to get an idea of how to play them.

